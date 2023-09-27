Sensience Achieves Industry Milestone as the First Company to Attain UL Certification for A2L Gas Sensor

MANSFIELD, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensience, a leader in advanced sensing technologies, proudly announces their achievement in the field of gas sensing with its latest UL-certified product. The company has become the first in the industry to receive UL certification (UL 60335-2-40, 4th edition standard) for an A2L gas sensor that boasts remarkable precision in its performance. This milestone sets a new standard in gas detection, ensuring heightened safety levels across various applications.





Key features of Sensience’s UL-certified A2L gas sensor include:

Highly Selective: Sensience’s A2L gas sensor offers high selectivity in detecting gas leaks, sensing only the critical target gas and minimizing potential false positives, while providing early warnings to prevent potential hazards. Precision Engineering: The sensor’s advanced engineering utilizing NevadoNano MPS™ technology ensures accurate readings and rapid response times, allowing for swift action in critical situations. Industry Leading Safety: UL certification guarantees that the sensor complies with the highest safety standards, meeting the expectations of industries where A2L gases are commonly used. Versatile Applications: Sensience’s A2L gas sensor finds application in a wide array of sectors including commercial, industrial, and residential settings.

Julie Furber, CEO of Sensience, expressed her excitement about this achievement, stating, “Receiving UL certification for our A2L gas sensor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and safety. We are proud to be the leaders in bringing such a groundbreaking product to the market.” Sensience’s dedication to research, development, and collaboration with industry experts has culminated in this accomplishment. With the introduction of their UL-certified A2L gas sensor, Sensience continues to lead the way in enhancing gas safety and contributing to the well-being of communities worldwide.

For more information, check out https://www.sensience.com/products/30g-refrigerant-sensor/

About Sensience

Originally founded 75 years ago under the name “Therm-O-Disc,” Sensience is a global manufacturer of highly engineered sensing, control and sealing components that ensure safety and enhance performance. The company creates mission-critical protection and valuable data for a wide range of systems, including appliances, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration units, industrial process equipment, motor vehicles, aircraft, and other important platforms.

