Sensedia Awarded 2022 Regional AWS Partner Award

Sensedia recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) for Latin America winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensedia is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

“This accolade speaks to what is crucial to Sensedia’s approach, particularly when it comes to open finance and delivering results for our customers. We’re committed to helping organizations simplify and accelerate the integration of an API strategy for compliant and securely connected services. Integration shouldn’t be a bottleneck for innovation,” said Marcilio Oliveira, Sensedia’s co-founder and Chief of Growth. “Thanks to AWS, we’re able to help organizations connect and collaborate faster than the speed of business.”

Sensedia supports global brands like Zurich Insurance, Honda, Electrolux, HSBC, Banco Original, Starbucks, HDI, C&A, BRF, Cinemark, Essilor and Natura/Avon with API solutions, running on AWS (Amazon Web Services), and the company’s approach in this area is most evident in its recent work with Transamerica subsidiary Mongeral Aegon Group (MAG). MAG’s purpose is to help Brazilian citizens guarantee their financial longevity in all phases of their lives. Sensedia helped MAG create an enterprise-grade portal which balanced enhanced features with simplicity, to both its customers as to external technical users integrating innovative products and services. With MAG, Sensedia simplified its developer experience through an easy to use portal, unlocked data with an API-led strategy, purpose-built database connectors and supported multiple innovation-drivers, including hackathons. Sensedia´s API solutions provided to MAG are running on AWS (Amazon Web Services). The end result was a scalable, enterprise-grade open insurance platform that sparked creativity and innovation both inside and outside of MAG.

Luís Henrique Fontes de Oliveira, CIO at MAG Seguros, said, “Working with Sensedia quickly enabled us to explore new business models and revenue streams by developing and enabling our ecosystem through an APIs-first strategy to more than 35 integrated enterprise partners and over 500 developers registered in our developers’ portal. The outcome also removed innovation bottlenecks and a hard, difficult onboarding experience with technology partners.”

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Sensedia is excited to announce it has received Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) – LATAM, recognizing Sensedia seeing significant YoY growth in their business.

About Sensedia

Sensedia leads modern integration by supporting companies to become more digital, connected and open through a technology platform and expertise in APIs and Microservices. Innovative enterprises rely on Sensedia as their partner in API Management, Microservices, Service-Mesh, Open Banking and Insurance. Sensedia supports API strategies to help businesses rapidly enable legacy integration, bring digital products and services to market faster, integrate channels, enable partner ecosystems, and create modern multi-cloud/hybrid architectures. Sensedia was recently recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in its recently published report “The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022. More at Sensedia.com.

