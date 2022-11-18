Sense Ranked Number 266 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

New Customer Acquisitions Among Large Enterprises and Award Winning Product Development Attribute to Sense’s 557% Growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sense, the market leader in AI-driven talent engagement and communication solutions for enterprise recruiting, today announced it ranked 266 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. In its 28th year, this prestigious honor is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, HR technology, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

“This recognition is an honor and a direct result of our rapid growth over the past three years,” explained Anil Dharni, Sense CEO and Co-Founder. “As we continue to bolster our talent engagement platform and support the integration and adoption of our suite of services among large enterprises, we have achieved 557% growth.”

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Sense delivers a leading AI-powered talent engagement platform that helps recruiting and talent teams personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the recruiting process. More than 800 organizations including Amazon, Coca Cola, Dell, Kelly Services, Kindred Healthcare, and Sony rely on Sense to accelerate hiring, strengthen their employment brand and exceed recruiting targets – all while delivering a personalized candidate experience. For more information, visit www.sensehq.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

