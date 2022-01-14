Sensata Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 1, 2022

SWINDON, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q4 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until February 8, 2022. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 5284574.

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Jacob Sayer



+1 (508) 236-1666



jsayer@sensata.com

Alexia Taxiarchos



+1 (508) 236-1761



ataxiarchos@sensata.com