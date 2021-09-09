Sensata Technologies to Debut New Battery Management Systems at the Battery Show North America

The new i-BMS from Sensata’s recently acquired BMS provider, Lithium Balance, will be featured in booth #2617 at the upcoming Battery Show North America from September 14 – 16 in Novi, Michigan.

Sensata will highlight its sensing and control solutions that help make energy systems safer, cleaner, more efficient and connected at the show.

SWINDON, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ST #BMS—Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced it will debut new Battery Management Systems at the upcoming Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan from September 14 th to 16 th in booth #2617. In addition, Sensata will highlight its sensing and control solutions that help make energy systems safer, cleaner, more efficient and connected at the show.





Introducing the New i-BMS Battery Management System for Electrified Applications up to 60V



The brain behind the battery for a diverse range of electric vehicles, the BMS is the intelligent component that monitors and manages lithium-ion battery packs. The new i-BMS Battery Management System from Lithium Balance, acquired by Sensata earlier in the year, is a cell chemistry agnostic, compact, integrated BMS developed for the cost-optimized mass-production of applications up to 60V, such as 2-, and 3-wheelers, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and robotics.

The i-BMS is a long-term solution for customers who require the highest levels of safety, performance and measurement accuracy. The solution features key components that are ASIL C Safety rated and self-test capability for safety critical measurement circuits.

While measuring only 65 x 200 mm, the i-BMS is equipped with everything required to manage and maintain a battery system without the need for any external components. This includes a built-in pre-charge circuit, on-board current measurement, MOSFET power switches for battery disconnect, and a DC/DC power supply.

The i-BMS’ software design features parallel pack and hot swap capability, while advanced SoX algorithms ensure high precision. Using the BMS Creator™ configuration software, the i-BMS allows the battery designer to create a unique battery by defining application-specific BMS parameters and safety strategies, optimizing battery performance and life.

i-BMS main features:

Integrated system

Up to 15 voltage channels

6 temperature channels

25 – 60 V

1 CAN channel

CREATOR config. software

Parallel pack & Hot Swap functionality

On-board pre-charge circuit, auto-calibrated shunt, battery disconnect, DC/DC power supply

Suitable for scooters, motorbikes, 3-wheelers, AGVs, robotics and low current material handling applications

To learn more about the new i-BMS, visit www2.sensata.com/i-bms and stop by Booth 2617 at the show.

Sensing and Control Solutions for Clean Energy and EVs

In addition to a range of BMS solutions at the show, Sensata will feature power contactors, switches and fuses from its GIGAVAC product brand, including the GigaFuse, an electromechanical fuse with both passive and passive/active combinations. Thanks to its unique electromechanical mechanism, the GigaFuse significantly increases system efficiency, eliminates thermal aging, and provides design flexibility for electrical protection.

In addition, Sensata’s inductive e-motor rotary position sensor for battery electric and hybrid-electric vehicle motors will be on display and provides a cost-effective design compared to resolvers.

Stop by Booth 2617 at the Battery Show North America to talk to our experts and learn about sensing and control solutions that help make energy systems safer, cleaner, more efficient and connected.

About Sensata Technologies



Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

