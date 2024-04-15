Sensata Technologies to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 29, 2024

Home Business Wire Sensata Technologies to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 29,...
SWINDON, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$STSensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, April 29, 2024, after the market close at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


Sensata will host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and business performance. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until May 6, 2024. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 2357389.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 16 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Contacts

Media & Investor Contact:

Alexia Taxiarchos

+1 (508) 236-1761

ataxiarchos@sensata.com
investors@sensata.com

