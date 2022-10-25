Sensata Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Year to Date New Business Awards in 2022 Have Already Surpassed Previous Record Full Year Awards Achieved in 2021

SWINDON, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Sensata delivered solid third quarter financial results due to strong market outgrowth of 650 basis points, improving markets, and growth from M&A despite increased foreign exchange and inventory headwinds compared to the prior-year quarter,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. “We continued to invest in growth and improve our execution during the quarter and margins rose sequentially toward our medium-term target level.”

He continued: “Importantly, the strong underlying megatrends of electrification and insights continue to propel our new business win momentum. In the first nine months of 2022 we have already surpassed our record full year new business awards achieved last year.”

Operating results for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $1,018.3 million, an increase of $67.2 million, or 7.1%, compared to $951.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue increased 7.1% on an organic basis, which excludes a decrease of (3.3%) from foreign currency exchange rates and an increase of 3.3% from acquisitions, net of divestitures, each versus the prior-year period.

Operating income:

Operating income was $252.9 million, or 24.8% of revenue, an increase of $91.6 million, or 56.8%, compared to operating income of $161.3 million, or 17.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted operating income was $197.3 million, or 19.4% of revenue, a decrease of $(3.7) million, or (1.8%), compared to adjusted operating income of $201.0 million, or 21.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.91, an increase of $0.38, or 71.7%, compared to earnings per share of $0.53 in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.85, a decrease of $(0.02), or (2.3%), compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.87 in the third quarter of 2021.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased Sensata’s adjusted earnings per share by $(0.08) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year period.

Sensata generated $93.8 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $125.3 million in the prior-year period. The Company’s free cash flow totaled $57.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $88.5 million in the prior-year period.

During the third quarter of 2022, Sensata repurchased approximately 2.3 million ordinary shares for total consideration of $97.6 million as part of its existing share repurchase program. The Company also returned approximately $17.0 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend paid on August 24, 2022.

Operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $3,014.6 million, an increase of $128.4 million, or 4.4%, compared to $2,886.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Revenue increased 3.1% on an organic basis, which excludes a decrease of (2.1%) from foreign currency exchange rates and an increase of 3.4% from acquisitions, net of divestitures, each versus the prior-year period.

Operating income:

Operating income was $517.8 million, or 17.2% of revenue, an increase of $34.2 million, or 7.1%, compared to operating income of $483.5 million, or 16.8% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted operating income was $573.6 million, or 19.0% of revenue, a decrease of $(34.8) million, or (5.7%), compared to adjusted operating income of $608.4 million, or 21.1% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $1.26, a decrease of $(0.32), or (20.3%), compared to earnings per share of $1.58 in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted earnings per share was $2.45, a decrease of $(0.23), or (8.6%), compared to adjusted earnings per share of $2.68 in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased Sensata’s adjusted earnings per share by $(0.10) in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior-year period.

Sensata generated $235.7 million of operating cash flow in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $393.2 million in the prior-year period. The Company’s free cash flow totaled $125.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $292.8 million in the prior-year period.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Sensata repurchased approximately 5.2 million ordinary shares for total consideration of $241.9 million as part of its existing share repurchase program.

Quarterly Dividend

Sensata recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022.

Segment Performance For the three months ended



September 30, For the nine months ended



September 30, $ in 000s 2022 2021 2022 2021 Performance Sensing Revenue $ 754,527 $ 706,466 $ 2,219,106 $ 2,162,830 Operating income $ 188,560 $ 193,742 $ 554,717 $ 591,650 % of Performance Sensing revenue 25.0 % 27.4 % 25.0 % 27.4 % Sensing Solutions Revenue $ 263,741 $ 244,555 $ 795,480 $ 723,379 Operating income $ 73,622 $ 75,262 $ 225,625 $ 218,705 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 27.9 % 30.8 % 28.4 % 30.2 %

Guidance

“Sensata delivered solid financial results during the third quarter, revenue grew 7.1% despite a larger than expected 10.0% headwind from inventory movements and a 3.3% headwind from FX,” said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. “Adjusted operating margins improved sequentially to 19.4% as pricing improved in response to increased inflationary cost pressures and we are taking measures to control costs in the face of uncertain future market conditions. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect revenue of $980 to $1,020 million and adjusted EPS of $0.85 to $0.91.”

Q4 2022 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q4-22 Guidance Q4 21 Y/Y Change Revenue $980 – $1,020 $ 934.6 5% – 9% organic growth 7% – 11% Adjusted Operating Income $193 – $205 $ 197.6 (2%) – 4% Adjusted Net Income $130 – $140 $ 139.3 (7%) – 1% Adjusted EPS $0.85 – $0.91 $ 0.87 (2%) – 5%

Versus the prior-year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately $(41) million at the midpoint and decrease adjusted EPS by approximately $(0.11) at the midpoint in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods and measured on either a reported, constant currency, or an organic basis, the latter of which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s) and the effect of foreign currency exchange rate differences between the comparative periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, (3) deferred gain or loss on derivative instruments, and (4) step-up inventory amortization.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “continue,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “guidance,” and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata’s strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to public health crises, instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty and recall claims, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, and changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months



ended September 30, For the nine months



ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 1,018,268 $ 951,021 $ 3,014,586 $ 2,886,209 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 694,535 628,922 2,038,218 1,922,556 Research and development 47,947 40,060 141,898 118,929 Selling, general and administrative 90,013 85,784 283,022 249,728 Amortization of intangible assets 40,313 34,571 114,485 101,492 Restructuring and other charges, net (107,441 ) 345 (80,811 ) 9,956 Total operating costs and expenses 765,367 789,682 2,496,812 2,402,661 Operating income 252,901 161,339 517,774 483,548 Interest expense, net (44,856 ) (45,137 ) (135,143 ) (134,393 ) Other, net (21,371 ) (9,403 ) (111,067 ) (47,788 ) Income before taxes 186,674 106,799 271,564 301,367 Provision for income taxes 46,421 21,840 74,029 49,759 Net Income 140,253 84,959 197,535 251,608 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.54 $ 1.27 $ 1.59 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.53 $ 1.26 $ 1.58 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 154,474 158,394 156,124 158,122 Diluted 154,943 159,479 156,855 159,351

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,



2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,103,916 $ 1,708,955 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 722,934 653,438 Inventories 675,862 588,231 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 197,487 126,370 Total current assets 2,700,199 3,076,994 Property, plant and equipment, net 831,587 820,933 Goodwill 3,847,450 3,502,063 Other intangible assets, net 1,103,256 946,731 Deferred income tax assets 100,014 105,028 Other assets 130,110 162,017 Total assets $ 8,712,616 $ 8,613,766 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations $ 6,536 $ 6,833 Accounts payable 501,301 459,093 Income taxes payable 42,732 26,517 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 355,405 343,816 Total current liabilities 905,974 836,259 Deferred income tax liabilities 392,222 339,273 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 35,445 38,758 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 25,180 26,564 Long-term debt, net 4,208,670 4,214,946 Other long-term liabilities 75,807 63,232 Total liabilities 5,643,298 5,519,032 Total shareholders’ equity 3,069,318 3,094,734 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,712,616 $ 8,613,766

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended



September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 197,535 $ 251,608 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 94,562 94,361 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,256 5,142 Gain on sale of business (135,112 ) — Share-based compensation 24,180 18,871 Loss on debt financing 5,468 30,066 Amortization of intangible assets 114,485 101,492 Deferred income taxes 3,313 (2,070 ) Acquisition-related compensation payments (23,500 ) (7,000 ) Mark-to-market loss on equity investments, net 75,135 — Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other 40,702 17,359 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (166,291 ) (116,603 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 235,733 393,226 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (632,683 ) (414,959 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (110,424 ) (100,410 ) Investment in debt and equity securities (7,773 ) (4,655 ) Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold 198,841 — Other 152 3,919 Net cash used in investing activities (551,887 ) (516,105 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 16,460 20,016 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (7,834 ) (8,987 ) Proceeds from borrowings on debt 500,000 1,001,875 Payments on debt (507,968 ) (760,768 ) Dividends paid (34,271 ) — Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (241,903 ) — Payments of debt financing costs (13,369 ) (33,093 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (288,885 ) 219,043 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (605,039 ) 96,164 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,708,955 1,861,980 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,103,916 $ 1,958,144

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited) (percent of total revenue) For the three months



ended September 30, For the nine months



ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Performance Sensing 74.1 % 74.3 % 73.6 % 74.9 % Sensing Solutions 25.9 % 25.7 % 26.4 % 25.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(percent of total revenue) For the three months



ended September 30, For the nine months



ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Americas 43.8 % 39.0 % 41.9 % 37.8 % Europe 25.9 % 24.7 % 26.1 % 26.8 % Asia/Rest of World 30.3 % 36.3 % 32.0 % 35.4 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(percent of total revenue) For the three months



ended September 30, For the nine months



ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Automotive (1) 52.4 % 52.3 % 51.8 % 54.6 % Heavy vehicle and off-road 22.5 % 23.0 % 22.7 % 21.5 % Industrial 14.5 % 11.2 % 12.8 % 10.5 % Appliance and HVAC 5.1 % 6.6 % 5.6 % 6.4 % Aerospace 3.7 % 3.6 % 3.6 % 3.5 % All other 1.8 % 3.3 % 3.5 % 3.5 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(1) Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $8.6 million and $9.5 million of revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $27.8 million and $33.0 million of revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Market Outgrowth (Unaudited) For the three months



ended September 30, 2022 For the nine months



ended September 30, 2022 Reported



Growth Organic



Growth End



Market



Growth(1) Reported



Growth Organic



Growth End



Market



Growth(1) Sensata 7.1 % 7.1 % 10.6 % 4.4 % 3.1 % 1.3 %

(1) End Market Growth excludes (10.0%) and (5.2%) inventory movements between the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

