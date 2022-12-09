<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sensata Technologies Debuts as Number 23 in Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List

  • Sensata was the top-ranked company in Massachusetts and number nine in the Technology Hardware industry.
  • The 500 companies recognized on Newsweek’s list are evaluated across all three pillars of ESG (environment, social and corporate governance), and are selected based on a detailed analysis of key performance indicators and a perception survey of 13,000 participants.

SWINDON, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ST #SensorsSensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), was named as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 on Newsweek’s list recognizing the top 500 companies in the U.S., spanning fourteen industries. Sensata ranked number twenty-three overall, number nine in the Technology Hardware industry, and number one in Massachusetts.

The companies listed are selected through Newsweek’s partnership with global research and data firm, Statista, and consider all three pillars of ESG, environment, social and corporate governance. Rankings are based on more than thirty publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) found in sustainability and financial reports and an independent survey of about 13,000 participants that assesses the CSR reputation of each company.

“Inclusion in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 is a recognition of Sensata’s purpose to help our customers and partners safely deliver a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. We are proud to share this honor with our employees who are passionate about doing things right every day for Sensata and our communities,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President. “We will continue to pursue our environmental, social and governance goals as part of our sustainability commitment to our employees, customers and the planet.”

Sensata’s debut in this prestigious list highlights the company’s progress in its efforts to improve diversity, greenhouse gas emissions accounting and responsible sourcing, as shared in its 2021 Powering Possibilities Together Sustainability Report.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Investors:
Jacob Sayer

+1 (508) 236-1666

jsayer@sensata.com

Media:
Leila Beardsmore

+1(805) 452-2165

leila.beardsmore@sensata.com

