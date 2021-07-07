Senior Public Safety Advisor Joins Mutualink as Chief Customer Experience Officer

Government and technology leader Chrissie Coon to accelerate momentum in the public safety marketplace.

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CXO—Mutualink, Inc., the leading technology provider for interoperability, announced today that Chrissie Coon has joined the executive leadership team as the company’s first Chief Customer Experience Officer. Ms. Coon will elevate the customer experience making it a strategic differentiator for Mutualink as it shifts into its next decade of growth.





Mutualink is dedicated to serving the public safety mission and has seen significant growth as first responders turn to technology as a force multiplier in their efforts to save lives and protect communities. Ms. Coon’s addition to the leadership team will help Mutualink continue to innovate in ways to meet the customers’ evolving needs.

With over 20 years of public safety and industry experience, she is uniquely qualified to understand and communicate the voice of the customer. In her previous role with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), under the U.S. Department of Commerce, she served as a Senior Public Safety Advisor responsible for national strategic communications and stakeholder collaboration and advised on the use of innovative technology to support operational public safety missions.

Ms. Coon previously served as President and Co-Chair of EDGE, formerly known as CES Government, a global event partnered with CES, the largest and most influential technology expo in the world. In her role, she worked to elevate the prestigious event experience and develop relationships with leaders from all levels of government, industry, and academia to identify and incubate emerging technologies that support government missions.

“As we continue our rapid growth and experience increasing customer adoption, investing in customer experience is a key priority,” said President Joe Mazzarella. “As we continue to build a best-in-class management team, I am particularly gratified to welcome Chrissie to the Mutualink team. The depth of her experience and leadership will help accelerate our growth while building long-term trusted relationships and high-value solutions for our customers.”

“It is a privilege to join Mutualink during this time of unprecedented growth. Having been in the public safety technology arena for many years, I commend the work Mutualink has done to advance multi-agency communications for first responders. Their leadership in this space is second to none and I continue to be impressed with their commitment to innovation and investment in delivering Smart City and IoT capabilities,” said Chrissie Coon.

Ms. Coon is 15-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department in Las Vegas, NV where her and her mother served as commissioned law enforcement officers. They are recognized as the first and only mother-daughter succession in the State of Nevada. Chrissie is also a board member of Vispero, a provider of innovative assistive software and hardware solutions for blind and low-vision individuals, and holds a MBA from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

About Mutualink, Inc.

Mutualink, Inc. is the leading technology provider of a best-in-class intelligent multimedia network that enables public safety community partners to securely share voice, text, video and data for instant communications and real-time data sharing. Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act for interoperable communications, partners and clients trust Mutualink, Inc. to provide innovative, scalable, secure solutions they rely on every day and in any emergency.

Contacts

Mark Guthrie



mguthrie@mutualink.net