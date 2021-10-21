Senior Leaders from Google Confirmed to Speak at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley ‘Smart Event’

Registration is open and available here for the hybrid experience extending the value beyond the two-day in-person gathering.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the must-attend regional event connecting biotech engineers and cutting-edge companies formerly known as BIOMEDevice San Jose, today announced the event’s return to Northern California December 8-9, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. New for 2021, BIOMEDevice will be a Smart Event, giving the registered audience access to exclusive webinars, robust supplier profiles, product information, meeting scheduling and networking before and after the live event.

By registering now, attendees can access the Smart Event when the online platform launches on November 8 and engage with world-class biotech speakers and content, available every Wednesday leading up to the live event. Mark your calendars now for the November 17 session presented by industry leaders at Google.

Monitoring Real-World Performance of Healthcare AI

Speakers: Jay Nayer, Senior Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Google; Anne Zhang, Senior Software Engineer at Google; and Lu Yang, Software Engineer at Google

Overview: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released the agency’s first Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Action Plan. The plan outlines a holistic approach based on total product lifecycle oversight to further the enormous potential these technologies have to improve patient care while delivering safe and effective software functionality that improves patients’ quality of care.

A key principle of the plan is to gather performance data on the real-world use of the SaMD. If you are new to this type of product development or are working on more complex systems, this presentation will help you understand some of the tools that Google is developing to use big data effectively.

“The Smart Event model is a gamechanger for the engineers and industry professionals seeking an enhanced experience beyond the constraints of two days at the live event,” said Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, Informa Markets. “In-person connection is absolutely critical to establishing business partnerships in this industry, but what’s just as important is the opportunity to have time to research suppliers and products in advance and nurture new relationships after the fact.”

Zepeda continued: “We’ve melded two proven event models – virtual and in-person – for an all-encompassing hybrid experience that makes the time spent onsite in San Jose more productive and efficient.”

With many of the industry’s most prominent companies signed on already, including Qosina, Nelson Labs and B. Braun OEM Division, the event is gearing up to be the most robust exhibition and conference to date. Visit www.biomedevicesiliconvalley.com for new educational content available in the digital platform over the course of the next few weeks.

