senhasegura Introduces MySafe for Managing Personal Passwords

senhasegura first to offer password manager and privileged access management (PAM) in a single platform

SÃO PAULO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CVE—senhasegura, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions, today introduced MySafe, an advanced password manager that works with senhasegura’s PAM solution to enhance IT security in the personal sphere. With the goal to assist “normal” users with regular permissions, such as administration, salespeople or engineers that make up the majority of a company’s employees, senhasegura is the first to help security teams tackle user passwords, one of an organization’s biggest security risks, and privileged users, one of an attacker’s most lucrative targets, all from a single platform.

Securing employees’ personal passwords should be an essential part of overall information security. Yet users still use the same password for multiple applications and online services, including easy-to-guess passwords such as birth dates, personal names, and 123456. According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, compromised passwords were responsible for 82% of reported cyberattacks in the last year alone.

Working in conjunction with senhasegura’s PAM solution, MySafe helps employees easily manage their passwords with just a few clicks, reducing the risk of stolen credentials. By randomly generating passwords, senhasegura’s MySafe makes it more difficult for cybercriminals to guess an employee’s personal password and gain access to corporate systems. Through encryption, MySafe enables secure password sharing via the internet or mobile devices.

Key benefits of senhasegura MySafe include:

Encryption – All managed passwords are stored encrypted, ensuring they are only accessed through senhasegura MySafe.

Password Sharing – Enables password sharing between users via web or smartphone, meeting the needs of employees who share access to common services.

Automatic Password Injection – Passwords can be automatically injected on websites or just checked out on demand.

Traceability – Verify which passwords people had access to, letting administrators know what passwords they need to change after someone leaves the company

Maximum Security – senhasegura MySafe is secured by strong encryption methods and several methods of multi-factor authentication.

According to Marcus Scharra, CEO of senhasegura, “Passwords are still the most popular method for authenticating users, yet they create a huge security risk when employees reuse or share them with others. MySafe addresses the needs of employees with regular account privileges through an easy and secure way to store, manage and share their passwords. By using the same platform and user interface as our PAM solution, senhasegura uniquely offers security teams a simple yet powerful solution that addresses the authentication needs of all of a company’s employees, all in one place.”

Detailed product information can be found at MySafe.

About senhasegura

senhasegura is committed to helping companies create secure, resilient organizations by stopping privilege abuse from inside and out of the organization. senhasegura’s award- winning, Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution addresses the entire privilege access management lifecycle, including before access, during and afterward, and plays a critical role in implementing a company’s zero trust architecture. Established in São Paulo, New York and San Francisco, senhasegura is a global leader with customers in over 45 countries throughout Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Company’s PAM solution is distributed through an international network of more than 150 value added, trusted channel partners.

For more information, go to https://senhasegura.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/senhasegura and Twitter @senha_segura.

