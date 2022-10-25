senhasegura Authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)

PAM provider joins a select group at CVE® Program, which identifies, assigns and publishes cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

SÃO PAULO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CVE–senhasegura, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, today announced it has been recognized by the CVE Program as an authorized CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). As a CNA, senhasegura can assign CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) to vulnerabilities found in its own products. senhasegura is now part of an elite group of CNA organizations around the world committed to helping rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information.

Identity management has become one of the most critical aspects of an organization’s cybersecurity program. More than 84% of organizations experienced identity-related breaches in the last year, according to the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA). As a leading provider of PAM solutions, senhasegura is committed to helping organizations around the globe get the timely, accurate, and actionable information they need to mitigate vulnerabilities and reduce the risk of attack.

For Marcus Scharra, senhasegura CEO, being part of the program plays a role beyond the technical sphere, it also covers the social scope of cybersecurity.

“More than just a cybersecurity solution provider, senhasegura is now a member of a global community that is growing stronger in response to the increasing threat of cybercrime,” he said. “We’re not only studying and communicating anomalies and issues, we’re recommending the resolution and the path to take. We’re honored to receive CNA status and join the CNA community. This kind of cooperation helps everyone keep their business safe and sound.”

As CNA partner, senhasegura will create and update its own CVE repository, as well as participate in forums regarding types of software vulnerabilities and, by doing so, will help organizations to properly update their systems. To fulfill this role, a committee of senhasegura’s security experts deal with CVE-related issues.

The CVE Program is an international, community-based effort and relies on the community to discover vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published to the CVE List. It is the de facto international standard for identifying and naming cybersecurity vulnerabilities which can lead to cyberattacks and breaches. Currently more than 245 companies in more than 35 countries have been authorized as CNAs to identify and report on vulnerabilities.

How does the CVE® Program work?

As described on the official website, the CVE Program is designed to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities.

About senhasegura

senhasegura is committed to helping companies create secure, resilient organizations by stopping privilege abuse from inside and out of the organization. senhasegura’s award- winning, Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution addresses the entire privilege access management lifecycle, including before access, during and afterward, and plays a critical role in implementing a company’s zero trust architecture. Established in São Paulo, New York and San Francisco, senhasegura is a global leader with customers in over 45 countries throughout Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Company’s PAM solution is distributed through an international network of more than 150 value added, trusted channel partners.

