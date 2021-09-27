Home Business Wire Semtech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
Business Wire

Semtech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

di Business Wire

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChipSemtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mohan Maheswaran, will participate in a virtual panel during Stifel’s first annual ESG and Impact Summit scheduled for Monday, October 4th, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. A webcast of the event and a replay will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Semtech’s corporate website at https://investors.semtech.com/events.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

=======================================================================

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

Contacts

Sandy Harrison
Semtech Corporation
(805) 480-2004
webir@semtech.com

 

Articoli correlati

Ping Identity Acquires Singular Key to Accelerate No-Code Identity Security Integration and Orchestration

Business Wire Business Wire -
Technology allows enterprises to visually integrate identity services and transform the developer experience by collapsing thousands of lines of...
Continua a leggere

Sunnova Partners with AutoGrid to Help Modernize California’s Power Grid

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers,...
Continua a leggere

VMware to hold a Financial Analyst Meeting in conjunction with VMworld 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VMW--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Raghu Raghuram, chief...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ping Identity Acquires Singular Key to Accelerate No-Code Identity Security Integration and Orchestration

Business Wire