Semtech to Host Investor Event Featuring Its LoRa® Technology

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChipSemtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that it will be hosting its inaugural Tech Topic Webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The virtual event will begin at 4 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. PDT) and conclude shortly after 5 p.m. EDT (2 p.m. PDT).

Presenters include Mohan Maheswaran, president and CEO, and Alistair Fulton, vice president and general manager of the Wireless and Sensing Products group, and feature an overview of the long-term strategies, markets and opportunities for Semtech’s LoRa® technology.

The event can be accessed via live webcast on the investor relations section of Semtech’s website at investors.semtech.com/events. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

Contacts

Sandy Harrison
Semtech Corporation
(805) 480-2004
webir@semtech.com

