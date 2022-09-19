Semtech Expands Specialized FiberEdge® Integrated Circuit (IC) Solutions for Use in Optical Modules for 5G Wireless X-haul Applications

The GN1300 and GN1400 transimpedance amplifiers (TIA) are optimized for low-cost PIN and APD receivers, respectively

BASEL, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECOC 2022 — Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the expansion of its FiberEdge® platform with two new integrated circuit (IC) solutions, the GN1300 and GN1400 TIAs. The FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 are single lane 24-28Gbps 25G non-return-to-zero (NRZ) TIAs specialized for use in both grey (single color) and multiple color wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) optical modules. Additionally, both the GN1300 and GN1400 enable industrial temperature range operation for use in optical modules for 5G wireless base stations for front-haul and aggregate networks.

The increasing demand for data traffic from consumers and organizations for applications such as multimedia streaming, industrial automation and telehealth services is being met from increased 5G wireless infrastructure, that is expected to be deployed globally using C-band and mmWave spectrums for at least another decade. Semtech has been a leader in meeting the needs of X-haul transport with innovative IC technology solutions and is now leveraging its FiberEdge platform to provide industry leading TIA solutions for all categories of SFP28 optical transceiver module applications such as 25G LR, BiDi, CWDM6, LAN-WDM, and DWDM that reach up to 40km.

“ Semtech continues to offer a complete platform of 5G wireless solutions with clock and data recovery (CDR) with integrated laser drivers and best in class TIAs covering all transmitter and receiver side applications for optical modules,” said Soham Shah, product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “ The latest FiberEdge platform line-up of 25G NRZ TIAs products, when coupled with our existing ClearEdge® portfolio, enable a particularly high performing and robust solution for all 25G segments.”

Semtech’s FiberEdge TIA platform for 5G wireless includes:

GN1086: 24-28Gbps TIA

New – GN1300: 24-28Gbps TIA for PIN receiver applications

New – GN1400: 24-28Gbps TIA for APD receiver applications

GN1700: 50Gbps PAM4 TIA

Semtech’s comprehensive 5G wireless ClearEdge CDR platform includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated EML / MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated TIA

The FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 will be demonstrated at the Semtech booth #322 during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022, Sept. 18-22, in Basel, Switzerland. Register here.

Learn more about Semtech’s FiberEdge portfolio here.

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, ClearEdge and FiberEdge are registered trademarks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Contacts

Ronda Grech



Semtech Corporation



(805) 250-1263



rgrech@semtech.com