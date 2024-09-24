Semtech Expands LoRaWAN® Reach in SMB and Smart Home

– New one-channel hub reference design and evaluation kit based on Semtech’s high-performance LoRa® transceivers



CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced availability of its one-channel LoRaWAN hub reference design and evaluation kit targeting smaller scale network deployments such as for SMB/SME and smart home applications.

Recent insights from Omdia predict LoRaWAN to have the greatest annual growth, at 30% over the 2023–30 forecast period. “ It is a comparatively recent technology finding a niche in longer-distance, lower-power applications like irrigation systems and security sensors for property perimeters. As a sub-GHz protocol, it also has advantages in multi-unit installations. It penetrates glass, steel, and concrete easily, giving it a significant advantage,” noted Omdia Senior Research Director, Edward Wilford. “ The cost effectiveness of Semtech’s one-channel hub aligns well with such smaller-scale applications.”

“ LoRaWAN continues to be a transformative industry catalyst for a more sustainable future,” said Olivier Beaujard, a board member, officer of the board and chairman of regulatory affairs for the LoRa Alliance, as well as senior director, LoRa ecosystem for Semtech. “ Supported by a thriving LoRaWAN ecosystem, Semtech’s one-channel hub reference design unlocks new use cases and opportunities for adoption in new markets that stand to benefit from LoRa’s long-range, low-power capabilities.”

“ LoRa is already a well-known WAN technology, especially for battery-powered IoT sensors that are in remote outdoor locations or deep indoors without Wi-Fi or cellular coverage, and which require extended battery life,” said Robert Comanescu, marketing and applications head for IoT chips for Semtech. “ Semtech’s new one-channel hub reference design offers OEMs a simple, cost-effective, and secure path to bring LoRa into the home for various applications such as security, insurance claim mitigation, environmental monitoring, and more.”

About LoRaWAN one-channel hub reference design & evaluation kit

The one-channel hub gateway evaluation kit (LRWHHUB1EVK1A) provides a turnkey solution for lowest cost, basic access LoRaWAN network connectivity. Compatible with several Semtech LoRa sub-GHz transceivers, the reference design includes a low-cost Espressif MCU and LCD display for simple user operation.

– Compatible LoRa ICs: SX1261, SX1262, LR1110, LR1121



– Evaluation kit includes PCBs and antenna

Semtech at The Things Conference 2024

Semtech’s demos in booth #C01 will showcase its latest LoRaWAN and IoT solutions. The conference agenda also includes Semtech IoT experts in keynote, panel, and workshop discussions.

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 10:00 am local time: Fireside chat | “Semtech’s LoRa vision” with Semtech CEO, Hong Hou 1:30 pm local time: Panel | “ The past, present and future of the LoRaWAN standard” with Semtech’s Olivier Seller and The Things Industries’ Johan Stokking 2:00 pm local time: Workshop | “ How to Get Started with LoRa Basics™ Modem-E” with Semtech and Murata 2:30 pm local time: Panel | “Modem-E: Early Adopters Experience” with Semtech’s Carlo Tinella, Murata’s Suman Thapa, and Embit’s Fabio Bonizzi 3:20 pm local time: Keynote | “ LPWAN: Limitations and How to Mitigate Them” with Olivier Seller 4:30 pm local time: “Women in IoT Gathering”

Thursday, September 26, 2024 9:30 am local time: Panel | “ Embracing LoRaWAN for Smarter Societies: The Necessity of LPWA Targets for Government” with Semtech’s Olivier Beaujard, MultiTech’s Daniel Quant, and Connexin 10:50 am local time: Keynote | “ LoRa Portfolio Advancements and What it Means for Your Innovations” with Carlo Tinella



About Semtech’s LoRa Platform

Semtech’s LoRa platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN standard, an ITU-T Y.4480 standard which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

