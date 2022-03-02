Home Business Wire Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced plans to release the financial results of its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the close of the market on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022. The results will be released through Business Wire and posted at www.semtech.com.

Semtech will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 performance and events, current business activities and conditions, and the outlook for the business. A live webcast of the call will be accessible under the “Events Calendar” section located in the Investors section of the corporate website at semtech.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live call.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

