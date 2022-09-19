Semtech and Coherent Showcase 200G per Lane Laser Driver with 200G EML Optics at ECOC 2022

Collaboration accelerates 200G per lane deployment in power efficient and highly integrated optical solutions for data center applications

BASEL, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECOC 2022 — Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in semiconductor lasers. The demonstration will highlight the interoperability of Semtech’s latest FiberEdge® 200G PAM4 single channel EML driver with Coherent’s new 200G EML at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), taking place Sept. 18-22, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland.

The Semtech FiberEdge 200G laser driver, together with Coherent’s 200G EML, delivers a high-performance and low distortion solution in the uncharted territory of 200G per lane.

“ Semtech continues to demonstrate commitment to innovation in high-speed optical markets by working with industry leaders like Coherent,” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “ The collaboration with Coherent on Semtech’s 200G per lane technology is a proof point in interoperability of optics with Semtech’s latest FiberEdge developments, ensuring a clear path toward 200G-based 1.6T and 3.2T future optical transceiver deployments in data centers.”

“ We’re very excited to collaborate with Semtech to develop the new state-of-the-art in transceiver technology that pairs the 200G EML from Coherent and the 200G PAM4 laser driver from Semtech,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, chief marketing officer at Coherent. “ The devices pair up seamlessly to achieve 200G per lane transmission, heralding a new era in transceiver technology. This demonstration validates a technology that is capable today of enabling several generations of terabit transceivers tomorrow.”

The joint 200G solution will be demonstrated at Coherent’s booth #1 during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022, Sept. 18-22, in Basel, Switzerland. Register here.

Learn more about Coherent’s products and solutions here.

More information on Semtech’s FiberEdge platform can be found here.

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

