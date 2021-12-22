Home Business Wire Semrush Offers Free Traffic Tools Subscription to Amazon Alexa Internet Users
Semrush Offers Free Traffic Tools Subscription to Amazon Alexa Internet Users

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, announced today that for a limited period of time it would offer certain Amazon Alexa Internet paid users a free subscription to its .Trends traffic tools. Semrush acknowledges the importance of timely and relevant web data and wishes to lend Alexa Internet customers a helping hand.

Recently, Amazon announced it would shut down Alexa Internet, a service that has provided web traffic analytics for more than two decades. Alexa Internet was extremely well-known for Alexa Rank, a ranking of the world’s most popular websites, and at the same time providing their users with SEO tools. According to Amazon, Alexa.com will be completely shut down on May 1, 2022.

To claim free access to Semrush traffic tools, Alexa Internet users may simply follow this link, fill in the survey and gain access to a Pro or Guru account + .Trends subscription. Semrush’s offer is valid until April 30, 2022 for eligible Alexa Internet users. Terms and conditions apply.

Semrush .Trends is a competitive intelligence solution that is available to paid Semrush subscribers providing access to many features, including:

  • Online performance metrics like estimated traffic to a website, geographical distribution of visitors, share of desktop and mobile visits, most popular pages and subdomains via Traffic Analytics;
  • Detailed breakdown of both industry-based and organic competitors via Market Explorer;
  • Automatic monitoring of your rivals’ moves: from new content to promo shifts via EyeOn.

The announcement of Alexa Internet’s closure was more than unexpected. Alexa Internet has long offered low-cost competitive landscape data for marketers. As access to digital information becomes harder to access, I believe it’s our responsibility to make sure people aren’t left behind,” says Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy Officer at Semrush. “It was a no-brainer for us to come up with this Alexa Internet-user-specific offer. Marketers need high-quality data gathering tools to do their work effectively, and our products can fill the gap Alexa Internet leaves behind. Our attempt to connect with marketers impacted by Alexa Internet’s closure aligns with our company’s mission and truly reflects our culture of support. We can be a good substitute for Alexa Internet, and we’ll do everything reasonably possible to make sure we’re supporting real professionals with a toolkit that meets their diverse needs.”

Acknowledging Alexa Internet as one of the pioneers of website traffic estimations, Semrush is glad to help users who will lose access to Alexa Internet’s services. Over the course of all these years playing alongside Alexa Internet in the web-ranking field, Semrush has been keen to enhance its market intelligence solutions that allow users to analyze entire markets and particular websites. Semrush now provides opportunities for data-driven digital marketing campaigns and decisions, which take into account competitors’ moves. By offering a free subscription to Alexa Internet users, Semrush aims to galvanize its position as a leading player in the market research and web traffic analysis segments.

Semrush and the Semrush logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Semrush Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Alexa and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

About Semrush:

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 79,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

