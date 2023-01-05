Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that Evgeny Fetisov, the company’s CFO and Bob Gujavarty, the company’s VP of Investor Relations will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conference:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference



Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023



Fireside Chat Time: 3:45 p.m. ET



Location: New York, NY

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com .

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

