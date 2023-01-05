<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that Evgeny Fetisov, the company’s CFO and Bob Gujavarty, the company’s VP of Investor Relations will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conference:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com .

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 94,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, Prague, Warsaw, Belgrade, and Limassol as well as new locations in Turkey, Armenia, and Georgia.

Contacts

INVESTOR:
Bob Gujavarty

Bobby.Gujavarty@semrush.com

MEDIA:
Jena Sullivan

jena.sullivan@semrush.com

