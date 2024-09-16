Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Host Analyst Day on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, will host an Analyst Day in New York City on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024. Semrush’s executive management team will discuss the strategic vision and long-term outlook for the company, and answer live questions from attendees.





Semrush Holdings, Inc. 2024 Analyst Day



Date: Tuesday, October 1st, 2024



Location: Well& by Durst at One Five One (151 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036)



Doors Open: 1:30 p.m. EDT



Presentations and Q&A: 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT

To RSVP for the event, please reach out to ir@semrush.com. A live audio webcast and archived replay can be found on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Florida, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan. For more information visit https://www.semrush.com/

Contacts

INVESTOR

Brinlea C. Johnson



The Blueshirt Group



Semrush Holdings, Inc



ir@semrush.com

MEDIA

Jesse Platz



Global Head of Public Relations



Semrush Holdings, Inc.



jesse.platz@semrush.com