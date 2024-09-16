Home Business Wire Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Host Analyst Day on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024
Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Host Analyst Day on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, will host an Analyst Day in New York City on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024. Semrush’s executive management team will discuss the strategic vision and long-term outlook for the company, and answer live questions from attendees.


Semrush Holdings, Inc. 2024 Analyst Day

Date: Tuesday, October 1st, 2024

Location: Well& by Durst at One Five One (151 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036)

Doors Open: 1:30 p.m. EDT

Presentations and Q&A: 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT

To RSVP for the event, please reach out to ir@semrush.com. A live audio webcast and archived replay can be found on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Florida, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan. For more information visit https://www.semrush.com/

Contacts

INVESTOR
Brinlea C. Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

Semrush Holdings, Inc

ir@semrush.com

MEDIA
Jesse Platz

Global Head of Public Relations

Semrush Holdings, Inc.

jesse.platz@semrush.com

