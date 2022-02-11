Semrush Earns No. 1 Spot on G2’s 2022 Best Marketing & Digital Advertising Products List

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announces it has been named G2’s 2022 Best Marketing & Digital Advertising Product, ranking No. 1. Semrush also ranked #32 for Small Business Products, #33 in the Global Sellers list, and #53 in the Best Software Products list.

This is Semrush’s second time appearing on one of G2’s Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to Semrush’s commitment to enhancing its products, accuracy of data, and good customer service. Earlier this year Semrush was named a Leader in 19 Categories in G2’s Winter 2022 Report.

G2 is the world’s largest peer-to-peer software review site, featuring thousands of reviews of business software and services based on user ratings and social data. G2 aims to be a trusted source that helps every business professional in the world make better technology decisions. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on reviews from real users.

“ Semrush ranking number one in the G2 list of the best marketing and digital advertising products is a great acknowledgment of our efforts to become the number one tool for any marketer. We have gone through a crucial transformation from a single-point SEO solution into a must-have platform which covers almost all digital marketing aspects. We’d like to thank our clients as we greatly appreciate their trust and feedback — this is the fuel that motivates us to grow bigger and craft the best marketing software”, said Olga Andrienko, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Semrush. “ We take pride in Semrush regularly making it to the best software lists and we are committed to expanding our product suite to meet the needs of any marketer all over the world”

This award highlights Semrush’s remarkable development from an SEO focused toolkit to a full-scale digital marketing platform, covering everything from social media and digital PR to content marketing and market research solutions. Semrush aims to empower marketers with a comprehensive set of tools to help boost online visibility.

Acknowledging how challenging it might be for marketers to explore the interrelated digital marketing ecosystem, Semrush sees educating marketers as part of its mission. With the recent acquisition of Backlinko, Semrush has strengthened and developed its Academy, which educates marketing enthusiasts how to best handle any aspect of digital marketing.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 79,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

