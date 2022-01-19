Semrush Acquires Backlinko.com, Adds 500K in Monthly Traffic

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announces the acquisition of Marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) training platform Backlinko.

With more than 500,000 visits a month (non-paid traffic, as of December, 2021), Backlinko.com is widely acknowledged as one of the most respected resources for training, strategies, and advice for today’s digital marketers.

Backlinko was established in 2012 and is dedicated to actionable content and video marketing, link building, social media, and SEO training. This includes an extensive set of educational resources including video and text-based content along with widgets, code, and proprietary SEO techniques.

The desire to acquire Backlinko was fueled by Semrush’s commitment to inspiring both the current and next generation of digital marketers. Today’s marketers require not only the highest quality tools, they also need best-in-class training from real experts and practitioners in the field.

“ Brian Dean is considered one of the top digital marketing professionals , and we are thrilled to bring him and his team into the Semrush family. Together with our own Semrush Academy, we now offer one of the most robust digital marketing and SEO training resources on the web,” said Andrew Warden, Chief Marketing Officer of Semrush. “ Digital Marketing expertise continues to be in strong demand for virtually every business, and we know our customers are constantly seeking high quality education to upskill. We are a company for marketers, by marketers and we want to help those in our community be the best digital marketers they can be.”

On joining Semrush, Backlinko founder Brian Dean and his colleagues will continue to grow the Semrush community by creating and curating original content for the Semrush Academy.

“ We are thrilled to be joining Semrush. Digital marketing and SEO is more relevant and crucial to business success than ever before,” said Brian Dean, founder of Backlinko. “ Semrush is one of the first places digital marketers turn to when starting their marketing journey, so our joint efforts and combined learning library presents millions of marketers with the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry.”

Semrush has aggressive goals to create a tailored and comprehensive online, self-service training platform to set the standard for digital marketing education globally. The Backlinko acquisition is one component of the overall journey.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 79,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

