Semperis Strengthens Active Directory Protection in the Asia-Pacific Market with Expansion Plans Accelerated by Strategic Channel Appointment

Cybersecurity leader builds regional APAC team, bringing onboard Jacquie Young as Director of Channels

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semperis, the pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises accelerated expansion of its hybrid identity protection solutions in the Asia-Pacific region by bringing onboard Jacquie Young, a leader in the APAC channel with 26 years of technology and cybersecurity sales experience, as Director of Channels. Building on the momentum of Semperis’ KKR-led $200 million Series C funding round—among the largest cybersecurity raises in 2022—the company’s swift expansion in APAC will extend availability of its award-winning Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and cyber-first recovery solutions at a time when identity-related cyber threats in the region—as in the rest of the world—continue to rise.

Young’s appointment is a key part of Semperis’ strategy of strengthening its 100% channel-driven sales model by building partnerships in APAC and supporting partners with tools, training, qualified leads, and joint sales support. Recognized by the Financial Times as the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America, Semperis plans to double headcount in the APAC region in the next year to accommodate market demands and current customer needs.

“I have joined Semperis at an exciting point in time,” said Young. “Semperis continues to win recognition in the cybersecurity industry for its innovative approach to protecting organizations’ hybrid identity environments before, during, and after an attack. The technology is backed by an in-house team with a pedigreed AD skillset, including more than 100 years’ collective Microsoft MVP experience, making Semperis a trusted resource and advisor for partners that provide cybersecurity services and solutions to their customers. The APAC market is ready for the unmatched identity threat defense solutions that Semperis provides. APAC organizations already recognize the need to protect their identity infrastructures and enhance cyber resiliency. It’s a critical time, and Semperis is in a strong position to make a real difference.”

APAC countries are 80 percent more likely to be the target of a cyberattack than countries in other parts of the world. In addition, the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC) reported that there is an APAC workforce gap of approximately 1.42 million in the cybersecurity sector in 2021. Education and awareness of how to improve resiliency to identity-driven cyberattacks is a core part of Semperis’ offering. Last year the company launched Purple Knight, a free security assessment tool with 5,000-plus users built to combat systemic attacks exploiting AD and Azure AD vulnerabilities.

“Bringing in a cybersecurity industry leader with Jacquie Young’s experience underscores our commitment to rapidly expanding comprehensive hybrid identity protection in APAC through our channel network,” said Dave Evans, Semperis VP of Global Channels & Alliances. “We know that organizations in this region—as in other parts of the world—are struggling to defend against the current onslaught of identity-based cyberattacks. With Jacquie’s leadership, we’ll accelerate our ability to support our channel partners in the fight against attacks that threaten their customers’ businesses.”

The Semperis channel program, recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide, is founded on a strategic commitment to a 100 percent channel-centric global sales model, delivery of qualified leads and joint sales support, and comprehensive partner enablement. Semperis’ AD-specific expertise has enabled the company to initiate strategic alliances such as the healthcare industry task force formed with Sirius Healthcare—a CDW company and leading provider of security consulting services for more than 450 healthcare clients—to improve the cybersecurity posture and resiliency of hospitals, pharmaceuticals, insurers, and other healthcare companies.

For more information about Semperis’ partner program, or for those interested in exploring channel partnerships, please visit: https://www.semperis.com/partners/.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis’ patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world’s leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in New Jersey and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed between San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference (www.hipconf.com). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades and was recently ranked #157 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Semperis is accredited by Microsoft and recognized by Gartner.

