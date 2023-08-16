Semperis Launches Security-Centric Active Directory Migration and Consolidation Solution to Accelerate AD Modernization and Reduce Customers’ Attack Surfaces

Semperis appoints AD modernization services expert Michael Masciulli to lead Semperis’ security-centric Active Directory migration and consolidation offering, distributed through partners

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today launched a security-centric Active Directory migration and consolidation solution. The offering combines Semperis’ new Migrator for AD product with unmatched identity security expertise to help organizations efficiently migrate, consolidate, and modernize AD systems while improving security. Semperis appointed Michael Masciulli as Managing Director of Migration Products and Services to drive the global program rollout in collaboration with Semperis’ strategic partners, who have rigorously tested the tool and will support customers in tandem with Semperis’ in-house AD migration services team.





“Some organizations are spurred to action by their security teams,” said Marty Momdjian, Healthcare Solutions Advisor at CDW, a Semperis partner. “One common finding in cyber audits is that many organizations have old, sprawling AD infrastructures with disparate domains and different standards. Care and feeding for AD was not the priority for the last 15-plus years. These environments are extremely vulnerable to threat actors getting in and causing damage. CISOs are now using these audits as a catalyst for AD consolidation projects to reduce security risks, secure identities, and reduce unexpected downtime. We’re excited about the opportunity to tap into Semperis’ AD expertise and purpose-built solutions to accelerate AD modernization and secure consolidation for our customers.”

Semperis offers a comprehensive AD migration and consolidation solution, backed by industry-leading identity security tools and expert support to ensure projects stay on track while prioritizing AD security throughout the process.

Preparation: Pre-migration vulnerability assessments with multiple tools, including Purple Knight (to identify and remediate existing security gaps) and attack-path analysis tool Forest Druid (to close risky access and map privileged accounts), plus easy testing of the migration process by cloning the production environment with Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR)

Pre-migration vulnerability assessments with multiple tools, including Purple Knight (to identify and remediate existing security gaps) and attack-path analysis tool Forest Druid (to close risky access and map privileged accounts), plus easy testing of the migration process by cloning the production environment with Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR) Execution: Monitoring with Directory Services Protector (DSP) to get visibility across all source and destination AD environments, track changes, and quickly roll back unintended changes up to the attribute level; malware -proof backups of the AD forest with ADFR for a safety net; and secured migration with Semperis Migrator for AD, which manages AD object synchronization, password migration and synchronization, and other functions that streamline the migration process without requiring AD trust between environments

Monitoring with Directory Services Protector (DSP) to get visibility across all source and destination AD environments, track changes, and quickly roll back unintended changes up to the attribute level; -proof backups of the AD forest with ADFR for a safety net; and secured migration with Semperis Migrator for AD, which manages AD object synchronization, password migration and synchronization, and other functions that streamline the migration process without requiring AD trust between environments Post-migration monitoring: Continuous assessment of the destination AD with DSP to stop configuration drift before it starts and assess the new environment for indicators of exposure (IOEs) and compromise (IOCs)

“Years of configuration drift, poor security practices, and multi-forest environments through mergers and acquisitions have introduced risky vulnerabilities into enterprise AD systems, creating a huge market demand for modernization,” said Darren Mar-Elia, Semperis VP of Products. “However, most organizations delay these initiatives because of the time, effort, and security risks involved. Semperis is making life easier by offering a comprehensive AD migration and consolidation solution backed by industry-leading identity security tools and expert support to ensure your project stays on track while prioritizing AD security posture throughout the process. With his extensive experience managing large and complex AD migrations, I’m thrilled Michael Masciulli is leading the charge.”

In Masciulli’s previous roles leading migration products and global managed services for Quest, Binary Tree, and EMC, he observed many organizations deferring AD migration projects because they lacked the tools and expertise to execute on time and on budget. However, with AD-based cyberattacks on the rise, AD modernization is a top priority for security leaders. Reducing the attack surface is now the main driver for organizations to migrate to a pristine AD forest or consolidate domains and forests. Filling a critical gap in the market, Semperis’ first-of-its-kind AD migration and consolidation solution includes built-in security capabilities to avoid unnecessary security exposures during the process.

“Legacy migration tools have failed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, which need innovative, efficient, and secure solutions,” said Masciulli. “And first-hand experience with migrating complicated AD environments is hard to find. I’m thrilled to join the Semperis team—the industry leader in comprehensive identity system security and recovery—in bringing much-needed AD migration guidance to organizations. Together with our partners, we can help enterprise organizations break through the inertia and get critical AD modernization projects done efficiently and methodically—while improving security.”

To learn more about Semperis’ security-centric AD modernization solution, visit: https://www.semperis.com/active-directory-migration-consolidation/.

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis’ patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world’s leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine’s list of best workplaces for 2022 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner.

