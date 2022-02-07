Semperis’ Dave Evans Wins Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semperis, the pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dave Evans, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at Semperis, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

With more than 25 years of experience, Evans is a proven cybersecurity, breach response and enterprise risk expert. He develops and manages Semperis’ network of partnerships and technology alliances with industry-leading organizations that help customers secure their Active Directory. For the past 12 years, he has built and led channel programs for major cybersecurity companies, including SecureWorks and Bomgar. As part of Semperis’ channel expansion, Dave led the launch of Purple Knight partner edition, a cybersecurity assessment tool that empowers partners to help customers uncover Active Directory vulnerabilities, a common target for attackers.

“We have seen tremendous growth at Semperis in the past year protecting the identity systems of the largest brands in the world, and our channel and alliance partnerships have been a big contributor to the company’s success,” said Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis. “Led by Dave Evans, Semperis committed to employing a 100% channel-centric global sales model, putting the channel at the center of everything we do. Dave’s team continues to roll out new initiatives for the channel, such as Purple Knight security assessments and incident response support. We’re thrilled that Dave is being recognized by CRN for his impact on the channel community and our growing customer base.”

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis’ patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world’s leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed between San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the free Active Directory security assessment tool, Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list for the second consecutive year (2020-2021) and ranked among the top three fastest-growing cybersecurity companies on the 2021 INC. 5000 list. Semperis is accredited by Microsoft and recognized by Gartner.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

