SemiLEDs Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended November 30, 2023.


Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to $598 thousand, or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $881 thousand, or $(0.18) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to 15%, compared to 3% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was negative 50%, compared with negative 73% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $2.3 million at November 30, 2023, compared to $2.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

We expect revenue for the second quarter ending February 29, 2024 to be approximately $1.1 million +/- 10%.

The Chinese New Year (CNY) of 2024 will begin on February 3, 2024. Our office and factory in Chunan will be closed from February 3, 2024 until February 18, 2024 and will resume operations on Monday, February 19, 2024.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, revenue expectations for the second quarter ending February 29, 2024, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
 

 

 

November 30,

 

 

August 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,322

 

 

$

2,572

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

80

 

 

 

78

 

Accounts receivable (including related parties), net

 

 

897

 

 

 

793

 

Inventories

 

 

3,895

 

 

 

4,022

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

145

 

 

 

129

 

Total current assets

 

 

7,339

 

 

 

7,594

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

3,172

 

 

 

3,233

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

 

1,362

 

 

 

1,371

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

100

 

 

 

97

 

Investments in unconsolidated entities

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

974

 

Other assets

 

 

186

 

 

 

186

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

13,160

 

 

$

13,455

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current installments of long-term debt

 

$

5,055

 

 

$

5,042

 

Accounts payable

 

 

409

 

 

 

436

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

2,895

 

 

 

2,711

 

Other payable to related parties

 

 

1,452

 

 

 

1,374

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

88

 

 

 

139

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

9,899

 

 

 

9,702

 

Long-term debt, excluding current installments

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

1,327

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

1,274

 

 

 

1,232

 

Total liabilities

 

 

12,410

 

 

 

12,261

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

184,359

 

 

 

184,246

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

3,588

 

 

 

3,550

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(187,243

)

 

 

(186,645

)

Total SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity

 

 

704

 

 

 

1,151

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

46

 

 

 

43

 

Total equity

 

 

750

 

 

 

1,194

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

13,160

 

 

$

13,455

 

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

November 30,2023

 

 

August 31, 2023

 

Revenues, net

 

$

 

1,650

 

 

$

 

1,453

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

1,405

 

 

 

 

1,412

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

 

41

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

 

372

 

 

 

 

321

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

 

742

 

 

 

 

787

 

Gain on disposals of long-lived assets

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

 

1,108

 

Loss from operations

 

 

 

(819

)

 

 

 

(1,067

)

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment income

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Interest expenses, net

 

 

 

(88

)

 

 

 

(68

)

Other income, net

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

 

288

 

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

(32

)

Total other income, net

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

 

187

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

 

(596

)

 

 

 

(880

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

(596

)

 

 

 

(880

)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

1

 

Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders

 

$

 

(598

)

 

$

 

(881

)

Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

 

(0.12

)

 

$

 

(0.18

)

Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable

to SemiLEDs stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

 

4,885

 

 

 

 

4,903

 

 

Contacts

Christopher Lee

Chief Financial Officer

SemiLEDs Corporation

+886-37-586788

investor@semileds.com

