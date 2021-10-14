SEMCAP’s Seminal Healthcare Expands its Investment Team, including Victor Kats as a Managing Partner

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seminal Capital Holdings, LLC (“SEMCAP”) announces the appointments of Victor Kats (Managing Partner), Mark Miller (Managing Director) and Lindsey Watson (Managing Director – Portfolio Impact) to its Seminal Healthcare team. These latest additions further differentiate Seminal Healthcare’s deep healthcare investing experience and team, which includes an active network of leading Senior Operating Advisors who represent some of the most influential leaders in healthcare. Additionally, these appointments underscore Seminal Healthcare’s focus on impact investing and providing strategic support to its partner companies.

Mr. Kats joins Seminal Healthcare with over 25 years of healthcare technology experience, of which the last 12 years was spent at Ascension Ventures as a Managing Director leading their Healthcare Technology Practice. Mr. Kats constructed and managed a strategic portfolio of investments, many of which have helped transform the healthcare industry in areas such as remote patient monitoring, clinical communications, and value-based care. Mr. Kats was a director of Phreesia, Inc. (IPO in 2019; NYSE: PHR), Vivify Health, Inc. (acquired by Optum/United Healthcare), Voalte, Inc. (acquired by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), VisitPay, Inc. (acquired by R1 RCM Inc.), and MedVentive, Inc. (acquired by McKesson Corp.). Prior to Ascension Ventures, Mr. Kats led corporate development and strategy at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) and led business development at Misys Healthcare (merged with Allscripts). Prior to joining Misys, Mr. Kats served as a Vice President with Lehman Brothers Inc. in the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Group in New York.

Mr. Miller joins Seminal Healthcare from Susquehanna Private Capital, where he led the firm’s healthcare services investment efforts. Mr. Miller played an integral role in building and mentoring the firm’s investment team and developing the firm’s healthcare investment strategy underpinned by the creation and pursuit of targeted healthcare investment theses. Among other board roles, Mr. Miller was a director at Skin and Cancer Associates, a dermatology group practice based in Miami, FL; Long Island Veterinary Specialists (acquired by Compassion-First), a specialty veterinary hospital based in Long Island, NY; and thebigword, a UK-based provider of tech-enabled interpretation and translation services to highly regulated industries, including healthcare. Prior to joining Susquehanna, Mr. Miller was an investor in two leading private investment firms: Detroit-based Huron Capital and Chicago-based Glencoe Capital. Mr. Miller began his career at J.P. Morgan in investment banking.

Ms. Watson joins Seminal Healthcare from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield where she led multi-disciplinary teams focused on developing and implementing national network programs and value-based strategies for some of the nation’s largest healthcare purchasers. Ms. Watson’s broad healthcare experience spans a diversity of verticals and functions including product development, client advisory, corporate strategy and corporate venture capital. Prior to Anthem, Ms. Watson was a Harvard Business School Leadership Fellow at Hospital for Special Surgery, one of the nation’s leading orthopedics hospitals. Ms. Watson began her career at Lehman Brothers during which she covered a range of healthcare companies.

Seminal Healthcare’s Executive Chairman and Partner, Ralph Muller, said: “We are excited to welcome our new team members. They bring to Seminal Healthcare strategic and wide-ranging experience gained from decades of navigating the complexity of healthcare as operators and investors. Combined with our world-class senior advisory board, Seminal Healthcare is uniquely positioned to partner with the highest quality healthcare technology and services companies as they look to accelerate growth and redefine healthcare.”

Seminal Healthcare’s founding Managing Partner, Brett Moraski, also commented on the recent team expansion, saying, “We are so fortunate to have Victor, Mark, and Lindsey as part of the Seminal Healthcare team. They will enhance our capabilities across the full investment value chain, from opportunity identification and execution to supporting growth and impact at our portfolio companies. Their combined leadership, insight, and experience will be invaluable as we seek to improve healthcare quality and access through impact investing.”

About SEMCAP and Seminal Healthcare

SEMCAP is a growth impact manager founded by serial investors Buck Buckley and Cyrus Vandrevala (both Managing Partners and Co-CIO). SEMCAP is a growth equity specialist, targeting attractive companies accelerated further by seminal trends—long-term industry trends driven by technology and social transformation, and regulatory transition. The firm adopts a co-owner approach to navigating growth and supporting national business development through a handpicked global network of industry insiders. The firm invests alongside clients, maintaining long-term responsible investments with the highest impact. Investors have access to decades of financial and operational experience gained from successfully investing in and operating leading companies. SEMCAP manages vertical sector investments in healthcare, education, and food & nutrition, and cross-sector technology investments in software-as-a-service. For more information about SEMCAP, please visit www.semcap.com.

Seminal Healthcare is led by a leading investment team and a network of Senior Operating Advisors with deep operating and investing experience at many leading healthcare organizations, providing unique deal insight and support for strategic partnering and enhanced growth. Seminal Healthcare targets growth equity investments with tech-enabled healthcare models, with a particular focus on those serving complicated/high-cost patient populations, age-in-place solutions, value-based care models and digital health. For more information about Seminal Healthcare, please visit www.semcap.com/seminalhealthcare or visit www.seminalhealthcare.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Louay Aldoory, Managing Partner



Global Strategy



info@semcap.com