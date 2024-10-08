Sembly AI Launches Semblian 2.0 – A Breakthrough for working teams

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Semblian 2.0 is a groundbreaking product by Sembly AI designed to enhance working teams productivity.





Semblian 2.0 represents a significant advancement in workplace productivity tools, combining AI capabilities with user-friendly features to empower professionals to manage their time more effectively and efficiently. It’s the next iteration from Sembly AI in the area of Augmented Worker Intelligence released to thousands of Sembly AI customers worldwide.

This advanced system allows users to generate ready-to-review documents in Microsoft Word or PDF formats with a personalized worker perspective without changing day-to-day work practices or having to manually feed information to Large Language Models.

“I’m excited that with Semblian 2.0 we’ve been able to enhance team productivity while maintaining three key principles: keeping humans in control, ensuring minimal change for easy adoption, and requiring little effort for users to unlock powerful benefits.”

— Gil Makleff, CEO and Co-founder at Sembly AI

The intuitive software automates deliverables for teams across various departments, including Programme Management Office (PMO), Sales, Customer Success, Project Management, Finance, HR, IT, Legal, Marketing, and Product Management. Semblian 2.0 architecture also enables the creation of high-value, customized use cases tailored to benefit different verticals.

Features of Semblian 2.0 include:

Personalized AI Insights: After meetings, Semblian 2.0 offers personalized recommendations for next steps based on their roles, goals, and business dynamics helping users prioritize tasks effectively and maintain alignment with team objectives.

Automated Deliverables: Semblian 2.0 creates hyper-personalized comprehensive AI Artifacts (entire documents, reports, project plans, or proposals) powered by the user context and data from all their meetings Sembly attends on a day-to-day basis related to that subject matter!

AI chat across multiple meetings: Users can chat with Semblian 2.0 about a single meeting or multiple meetings. Semblian 2.0 can answer questions, analyze, or make suggestions to you so the best work is produced very quickly and accurately!

“Semblian 2.0 automates the most time-consuming parts of your work, freeing up valuable time for more strategic tasks. For example, sales representatives benefit from automatically generated customer agreements and sales reports, while product managers can instantly produce detailed project plans and feature requirement documents. The new ‘Insights’ feature acts as a personal expert, offering real-time, data-driven recommendations after your meetings and customer calls.

We’re thrilled to introduce this powerful technology to our customers, transforming how teams work and achieve results.”

— Artem Koren, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at Sembly AI

Sembly AI is a pioneering company in the field of Augmented Worker Intelligence, dedicated to enhancing productivity and efficiency in the modern workplace. Sembly AI was founded by CEO Gil Makleff and CPO Artem Koren in 2019. The founders have a combined 40 years of hands-on experience supporting large transformation efforts in Fortune 500 organizations.

Founded with the mission to leverage artificial intelligence to automate routine tasks and provide intelligent insights, Sembly AI has consistently pushed the boundaries of what AI can achieve in a professional setting. With a focus on seamless integration and user-centric design, Sembly AI delivers innovative solutions that transform the way teams operate in over 1000 companies today.

Our flagship product, Semblian 2.0, exemplifies our commitment to driving efficiency and effectiveness in the modern workplace in a responsible way taking into account the human in the loop and ensuring that our solution shortens the distance between meetings and powerful results. For more information, visit https://www.sembly.ai/

