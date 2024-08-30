Sema4.ai Recognized in Multiple Gartner® Reports: Hype Cycle™ for the Future of Enterprise Applications and AI in Software Engineering

Sema4.ai empowers enterprises to build, run, and manage intelligent AI agents that transform how work gets done.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sema4.ai, the intelligent AI agent company, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for the Future of Enterprise Applications, 2024 and Hype Cycle for AI in Software Engineering, 2024. We believe this acknowledgment highlights Sema4.ai’s significant contributions to the rapidly evolving landscape of AI agents—autonomous software capable of reasoning, collaborative decision-making, and executing complex tasks.





AI Agents: Transforming Industries with Autonomous Intelligence

Gartner notes that “ AI agents have the potential to revolutionize a broad range of industries and environments with their ability to automate tasks from consumer, industrial, data analytics, content creation, and logistics, make informed decisions, and interact intelligently with their surroundings.” Sema4.ai is built on this new paradigm shift in technology, enabling enterprises to automate sophisticated, people-intensive tasks that cannot be handled by RPA (Robotic Program Automation) or LLMs (Large-Language Models) alone.

A Generational Technology Breakthrough

AI agents are powered by a convergence of cutting-edge technologies that separate them from previous efforts to build autonomous software systems. The key capabilities driving the rise of AI agents include:

Semantic Understanding: Modern AI systems can grasp the meaning and context behind natural language, allowing for more nuanced and accurate interactions.

Planning and Execution: AI agents can formulate complex, multi-step plans to achieve goals and adapt to changing circumstances.

Natural Language Interaction: The ability to communicate using natural language enables intuitive collaboration between business-people and AI systems.

Multi-modal Perception: Advanced computer vision and multi-modal AI allow agents to understand documents, images, videos and much more in ways previously unimaginable.

“ AI agents have agency and the ability to reliably adapt, plan and act open-endedly over long time horizons to achieve organizational goals,” Gartner notes.

Looking Ahead: Delivering Value to the Enterprise

As we move further into 2024 and beyond, AI agents will play an increasingly pivotal role in software engineering and enterprise applications. Sema4.ai is leading this innovation, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and developing agentic AI solutions that deliver real value to enterprise customers.

“ We are excited that Sema4.ai has been included in two Gartner 2024 Hype Cycle Reports and to see them recognize the rise of AI agents. This is a paradigm shift in AI-driven enterprise productivity – we will see intelligent AI agents transform how people work to achieve new levels of efficiency and innovation,” said Rob Bearden, the CEO of Sema4.ai. “ AI agents are the new business application of our era.”

Source: Gartner, “ Hype Cycle for AI in Software Engineering, 2024” Adrian Leow, Deepak Seth, Soyeb Barot, 29 July 2024. Gartner, “ Hype Cycle for the Future of Enterprise Applications, 2024” Haritha Khandabattu, Tom Coshow, 1 August 2024.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sema4.ai

Sema4.ai is pioneering the future of knowledge work through enterprise-ready AI agents, empowering organizations to reimagine how work gets done. Our full-stack solution enables enterprises to seamlessly build, run, and manage intelligent AI agents at scale, automating the workflows that drive their business.

Founded by experts from Microsoft, AWS, VMWare, Cloudera, and Robocorp, Sema4.ai’s intelligent agents connect context to action, transforming collaboration between people and AI. We equip knowledge workers with the tools they need to move beyond insights to immediate, impactful actions. At Sema4.ai, we’re helping enterprises unlock the full potential of AI, freeing up resources, accelerating productivity, and driving significant cost savings. This is where the promise of AI meets the potential of people.

