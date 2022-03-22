Sellsy Acquires RocketChart, and Strengthens Its All-in-one Cloud CRM Suite With a Leading Cash Management Solution

LA ROCHELLE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sellsy, a leading French provider of all-in-one CRM and FMS (financial management system) software solutions for SMEs, today announces the acquisition of RocketChart, strengthening its existing offering with the addition of a powerful cash management solution.

This investment is the first step in Sellsy meeting its ambition of creating a leading cloud CRM & FMS software suite for SMEs in Europe, which begun following its €55 million funding round in January 2022. Sellsy plans to achieve this by enriching its existing offering with complementary products, particularly across payments, marketing and FMS solutions.

Shared ambitions

As part of the funding round announced in January 2022, Sellsy disclosed its ambition of becoming the leading European CRM & FMS software suite for SMEs sustained by a growth plan with technology at its core. Just one month after announcing its funding round, Sellsy kickstarted its growth plan with the acquisition of RocketChart, thereby adding a new technological brick to Sellsy’s software suite. RocketChart is already part of the Sellsy ecosystem and shares a few dozen customers with Sellsy.

Victor Douek, co-CEO of Sellsy, said: “Our ambition is to take our solution further than being a simple CRM tool and create a full suite that helps companies monitor their entire customer journey. Sellsy and RocketChart are two perfectly complementary solutions, and together they cover prospecting, invoicing, bank reconciliation, automatic reminders of unpaid invoices, and now cash management. Sellsy offers a unique solution in France to manage your business from A to Z with ease.”

With the addition of this new tool, Sellsy is further expanding its product offering to meet the ever-growing need for SMEs to digitize and become more efficient in their day-to-day operations.

Philippe Vanderstigel, co-founder of RocketChart, added: “With this partnership, we will benefit from the technical expertise of the Sellsy team and their knowledge in customer relations which will help us achieve our objectives and accelerate the growth of RocketChart. We are delighted to join the team and look forward to helping Sellsy’s 6,000 customers manage their cash flow even better!”

The cash management solution will be a separate and optional product offered to existing Sellsy customers. The RocketChart team will become part of Sellsy while continuing to work on the development of their product. Within two years, Sellsy aims to equip 1,000 companies with cash management thanks to RocketChart.

Focus on RocketChart: experts in cash monitoring

RocketChart is a Fintech specialized in cash management. Self-financed since 2020, the start-up offers a simple and effective solution to help SMEs manage their cash flow.

The start-up focuses on the essentials of cash management by offering easy-to-use tools such as personalized categorization of expenses and income, automatic bank-account synchronization (proprietary accounts and third-party accounts) and budgeting automation.

By consolidating data in real time, RocketChart provides SMEs with a comprehensive and reliable view of their current and forecasted cash position. RocketChart’s tool enables SMEs to take decisions on the back of scenario-driven liquidity analyses.

Marc Vanderstigel, co-founder of RocketChart: “Sellsy was an obvious fit for RocketChart and we immediately established a common and perfectly aligned product vision. We complete Sellsy’s value chain: after automating prospecting, quoting and invoicing, cash management allows us to stay one step ahead. Together, we now provide a unique offer for SMEs.”

About Sellsy

Founded in 2009, Sellsy is a French SaaS software company that offers a fully-fledged CRM suite for SMEs, integrating marketing, sales, billing and payment tools. Its solution allows more than 35,000 users in 6,000 companies to save time, boost sales and simplify accounting. Sellsy is a digital platform designed to be used by the entire company, including marketing, sales and administrative teams.

https://go.sellsy.com/

About RocketChart:

Created in 2020 by three young French entrepreneurs, RocketChart is the simple, visual and automated cash management solution for small and medium-sized businesses. By synchronizing their bank flows and their invoicing data, RocketChart allows SMEs to plan-ahead thanks to reliable forecasts, to visualize their cash position in real time and to obtain personalized reporting. RocketChart enables managers to run simulations to forecast their cash flow and make the best decisions to grow their business with complete peace of mind.

https://rocketchart.co/

