Home Business Wire SelectQuote Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Raff Sadun at end of...
Business Wire

SelectQuote Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Raff Sadun at end of May

di Business Wire

SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis Ryan Clement will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer upon Sadun’s departure

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) today announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Raff Sadun after 5 years at SelectQuote to pursue a new opportunity outside of the industry. The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Ryan Clement, SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis, as interim CFO effective upon Sadun’s departure at the end of the month. Prior to joining SelectQuote, Clement served as the CFO of a software technology company and has over a decade of experience in senior-level finance and operations roles. Clement will continue to lead SelectQuote’s Financial Planning & Analysis organization while acting as interim CFO. The company’s financial reporting and accounting functions will be led by Stephanie Fisher, SelectQuote’s Chief Accounting Officer, who will assume the role of principal accounting officer effective upon Sadun’s departure. The company has initiated a national search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

SelectQuote’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker commented, “On behalf of everyone at SelectQuote, I would like to thank Raff for his integral role in the growth and success of our company. Raff was instrumental during SelectQuote’s initial public offering back in 2020 and has established a world-class finance function at the company, which will ensure an orderly transition as we conduct the search for a new Chief Financial Officer. We wish Raff well in his future endeavors and the next chapter of his career.”

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin the company’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. SelectQuote has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded its business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a specialty medication management pharmacy.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen

877-678-4083

investorrelations@selectquote.com

Media:

Matt Gunter

913-286-4931

matt.gunter@selectquote.com

Articoli correlati

New Conviva Data Shows Double Digit Streaming Growth Worldwide; Smart TVs Growing Rapidly as Streaming Moves to Overtake Linear on the Big Screen

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q1 2022 State of Streaming Report Details Quality Gains & Challenges, Continued Growth of Smart TVs and TikTok’s Sports...
Continua a leggere

Taiwan Excellence’s “Smart Tech, Smart Clothing” Webinar Highlights Innovations from Taiwan for the Outdoor Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
May 26th virtual event offers buyers first look at smart wearables for outdoor sports and fitness DENVER & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

University of Phoenix Sets Example for Higher Education in Accessibility Measures, Processes, and Policies

Business Wire Business Wire -
University highlighted digital accessibility best practices as part of celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix spent the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Conviva Data Shows Double Digit Streaming Growth Worldwide; Smart TVs Growing Rapidly as...

Business Wire