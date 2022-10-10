SelectDB Topped ClickBench to Be No.1 in the World

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The cloud-native realtime data warehouse SelectDB recently reached the top 1 of ClickBench which is a global benchmark for analytical databases launched by ClickHouse, showing its high performance in the world. It runs on c6a.4xlarge VM in AWS with 500 GB gp2 by default, surpassing a number of global top products by leading in a lot of indicators.

In the test results, SelectDB reached the top 1 with its strong query performance. Without any tuning, the query performance of SelectDB was NO1 on c6a.4xlarge VM in AWS with 500 GB gp2, and the performance of Hot Run and Cold Run were 35% and 25% ahead of the second respectively. In all 43 SQL statements, SelectDB got the best performance in nearly half of the query statements and become the new baselines. At the same time, the data loading efficiency of SelectDB ranked second among all products in the same machine. Before compression, 70G data writing only took 482s, and the single node writing speed exceeds 140MB/s. This ensures writing efficiency while achieving extreme query performance.

As far as query time consumption, compared with other top products, the overall query time consumption of SelectDB had decreased by 63%, 75%, 78%, 99%, and 459% respectively.

In the general list of a number of different machines and systems (including the world- famous cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake, Redshift, etc.), SelectDB still had the best Cold Run query performance and the second Hot Run query performance among all products of the same type, demonstrating a strong performance advantage.

In the test results on c6a.metal VM in AWS with 500 GB gp2 which was another common type, the overall query time of SelectDB in the Cold Run scenario was only 1/4 to 1/10 of that of similar products. Without any tuning, the highest query performance was nearly 11 times higher than that of similar products, showing a hugely leading edge.

SUMMARY

As a new generation of cloud-native data warehouse built from Apache Doris and running on multi-cloud, SelectDB has the core features of extremely fast, single unified, easy-to-use, and cost effective. It provides multi-cloud consistent experience and supports for most data types. In the future, more new features will be presented to users. Users are welcome to apply for a trial on SelectDB website.

Contacts

SelectDB



Rebecca Wang



wangyue1@selectdb.com

http://selectdb.com