Seismic Named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100

Seismic is the only enablement company to be named to the esteemed list of private cloud companies in 2024

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced it was named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This marks Seismic’s fifth time on the prestigious list of top cloud companies.





“It’s humbling to be named to the Cloud 100 once again. Our customers, partners, and global team fuel our unwavering commitment to leading the market and pushing the boundaries of enablement,” said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. “As the demand for enablement grows, Seismic will remain at the forefront, enabling customer-facing teams to achieve their goals and drive revenue.”

The Cloud 100 honor follows a string of product innovation and customer growth milestones for Seismic. The company continues to expand its footprint in the financial services industry, now serving 24 of the top 25 global asset management firms by AUM. Earlier this year, Seismic introduced new AI-powered products like Aura Copilot and Seismic for Meetings. In June, Seismic launched the inaugural World Enablement Day, celebrating the booming enablement category and recognizing the 300,000+ enablement professionals worldwide.

More about the Forbes Cloud 100

For the ninth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security,” said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs.”

“Across nine years of data, we have yet to see as competitive of a cohort as the 2024 Cloud 100. The list value reached $820 billion this year, the highest list value in Cloud 100 history,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Unsurprisingly, AI is now the highest valued category. We continue to be excited by how AI companies are scaling rapidly, transforming the cloud, and propelling the next wave of growth, driving a massive year-over-year jump in market cap of the list of over $150 billion.”

“The past year, our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation, and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades,” said Paul Drews, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures. “The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best, and we’ve never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished, and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future.”

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement CloudTM is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world’s largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organizations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

