Seismic Announces Intent to Merge With Highspot

Proposed transaction brings together two leading enablement platforms to support the evolving needs of modern revenue organizations

SAN DIEGO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic and Highspot today announced they have signed a definitive agreement to merge the companies. The transaction will bring together two leading enablement platforms with a shared vision to reimagine and accelerate performance for revenue teams amid increasingly complex challenges for go-to-market (GTM) teams.

Once closed, the combined company will operate as Seismic and be led by Seismic Chief Executive Officer Rob Tarkoff. Robert Wahbe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Highspot, will join the board of directors of the combined company. Permira, through funds that it advises, has invested in Seismic since 2020 and will remain the controlling shareholder following closing.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The companies will operate independently until the transaction closes and both platforms will continue to be supported thereafter.

“There is a growing demand for technologies that help organizations connect sales strategy to execution and drive consistent revenue performance at scale. This proposed merger is about meeting that increasing demand and raising the bar for how technology can enable revenue organizations to plan, execute, perform, and scale,” said Tarkoff. “I’m excited to continue partnering with both Seismic and Highspot customers as we build the platform that advances the future of AI-driven revenue performance and operations.”

The combined company intends to deliver a comprehensive AI-powered platform spanning enablement, content, learning, coaching, analytics, and insights across the full revenue lifecycle, with a focus on accelerating innovation and delivering greater value to customers through a combination of the best of both Seismic’s and Highspot’s AI-driven innovations.

“Highspot and Seismic share a belief that enablement sits at the center of how modern revenue teams operate,” said Wahbe. “Following closing, we will have the opportunity to move the revenue enablement space forward by giving customers more innovation, more insights leading to actions, and more confidence in how they drive performance across their GTM teams.”

“We’ve greatly enjoyed our partnership with Rob and the Seismic team and look forward to continuing to support the business through this next chapter,” said Jason Thorn, Managing Director at Permira. “This transaction brings together two highly complementary, customer-centric platforms with a shared ambition to invest heavily behind an AI-first product roadmap and serve customers with best-in-class solutions.”

Following the close of the transaction, the combined organization plans to invest further in AI-powered capabilities designed to help revenue teams improve productivity, execution, and consistency across sales, marketing, customer success, and other revenue-generating teams.

Seismic and Permira are represented by Latham & Watkins LLP, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as financing counsel and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as tax counsel, along with Qatalyst Partners, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisors.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in AI-powered enablement, empowering go-to-market leaders to drive strategic growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the only unified AI-powered platform that prepares customer-facing teams with the skills, content, tools, and insights needed to maximize every buyer interaction and strengthen client relationships. Trusted by approximately 2,000 organizations worldwide, Seismic helps businesses achieve measurable outcomes and accelerate revenue growth. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at seismic.com.

About Highspot

Highspot is the only agentic GTM Performance Platform, powered by Nexus™, our unified AI and analytics engine. Highspot connects strategy, execution, and outcomes by transforming every signal — spoken, shared, or shown — into real-time actions tailored to each role. With Highspot, your sellers execute better in every deal, your marketers double down on what performs, and your enablement teams scale what works. Because when your people perform at their best, your business does too.

Media Contacts

Natalie Beaulieu

Director, Global Communications at Seismic

pr@seismic.com

Lucas Welch

VP, Global Corporate Marketing at Highspot

lucas.welch@highspot.com