SEH Technology Unveils Full IPv6 Support in Major Software Update

Additional enhancements include extended port descriptions, administrative groups, and SEH Product Manager updates.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEH Technology, the specialist in professional network solutions, today announces a major software update to its utnserver Pro, dongleserver Pro and dongleserver ProMAX. Presented for the first time at it-sa Expo in Nuremberg on 12-14 October 2021, the free update will be available for all utnserver Pro, dongleserver Pro, dongleserver ProMAX customers.

With the update, SEH solutions work in pure IPv6 environments, enabling the UTN protocol to handle IPv6 addresses. This feature allows dongle servers to be bolstered in backend environments, such as ISPs. Additionally, dongle servers can act as an interface in the public cloud. Furthermore, VLAN and its management are now fully IPv6 compatible with simplified configuration for all IT administrators.

Greater Visibility and Control

Prior to the update, SEH users were able to rename USB ports; however, now, they can allocate an extended description to each port, which is displayed in the UTN Manager. This enhancement gives users greater visibility into the use of identical dongles stored centrally on the UTN server and automatically displayed on the UTN Manager. Not only does this simplify administration, but it also ensures streamlined training for users.

In addition, the new release includes the ability to create administrative groups with special permissions. UTN servers now have three role-based user accounts that take credentials of higher-level administrators and USB-specific tasks that can be delegated to lower-level users:

Administrator accounts have full access to the utnserver Control Center, including the ability to view and administer all aspects of the product.

User accounts have restricted access to the Control Center and can only view the “START” page with basic status information rather than make changes to the system.

USB manager accounts are new configurable options that can be applied to the USB-specific system. Administrators or project managers responsible for the USB environment can see the “START” page, monitor users, and access the USB subpage from an administrator and configuration perspective.

Additional Software Update Features

The software update also includes enhancements to the SEH Product Manager, enabling users to export or import device lists. Now, untservers can be preconfigured in the SEH Product Manager across the entire network without the need for an initial search and manual selection. Users will also benefit from an additional column explicitly for SEH’s printsever, including printer model, printer counter, and printer firmware display.

“In order to fulfill customer requests and be future-proof, our new software update brings our valued utnserver Pro, dongleserver Pro and dongleserver ProMAX customers the benefits of full IPv6 support with the improvements of VLAN optimization, user group UTN manager and port description field,” concludes Jörg Hecke, Product Marketing Manager at SEH Technology.

For more information on SEH Technology’s product range, please visit the website.

About SEH Technology

SEH specializes in professional network solutions. The company’s core businesses are network printing and using USB devices via the network. 30 years of experience stand for an innovative and versatile product portfolio as well as for custom-tailored solutions that meet individual needs. All products are developed and produced at the company’s headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany. The US and UK subsidiaries as well as an extensive network of partners, distributors, and resellers allow for worldwide distribution. SEH’s customers include companies, corporate groups, public authorities and institutions from various sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.seh-technology.com/

Contacts

Bernadette Wilson



Turchette Agency



(814) 636-3456



bwilson@turchette.com