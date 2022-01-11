Home Business Wire Segra Announces Partnership Renewal with NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes
Segra Announces Partnership Renewal with NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Segra, one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure companies in the Eastern U.S., announced that it has renewed its partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes as a Business Communications Partner.

“We’re proud of this long-standing partnership with one of the NHL’s top teams,” said Kevin T. Hart, Segra’s CEO. “It’s a sign of confidence in the solutions we provide for the Hurricanes and it serves as an outstanding example of Segra’s capabilities as well as a commitment to the communities and customers we serve.”

The newly-announced partnership extension includes a number of marketing opportunities for Segra, including an in-ice logo for all regular season home games, title sponsorship of “Tweetmail” that appears weekly on Hurricanes.com and title sponsor of the “Save of the Game” featured posted on the Hurricanes Twitter account following each Hurricanes win.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Segra, a company known for its innovative business solutions,” said Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell. “Just like the Hurricanes, they have a fantastic team dedicated to helping the people of our state and region.”

About Segra

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
John Nee

(503) 789-4986

John.Nee@segra.com

