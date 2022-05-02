Home Business Wire Segal Marco Advisors Honored to be Named a Greenwich Quality Leader for...
Segal Marco Advisors Honored to be Named a Greenwich Quality Leader for the Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Segal Marco Advisors, one of the largest U.S.-based investment consultancies, has been designated as a 2021 Greenwich Quality Leader in the Large Consultants category by Coalition Greenwich, a leading global provider of data, analytics, and insights to the financial services industry. This is the fourth year in a row, and the fifth time in six years, that Segal Marco has received this distinction, reflecting its continued outstanding client satisfaction ratings in the annual survey.

“It’s validating to consistently receive glowing feedback from our clients and be recognized as a Greenwich Quality Leader even during challenging times such as a pandemic and rough market conditions,” said John DeMairo, President and CEO of Segal Marco Advisors. “Receiving this industry recognition of our high-quality work for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication.”

Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 800 senior professionals at 660 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States, including corporate and Taft-Hartley funds, public funds, endowments and foundations, insurance general accounts, and healthcare organizations. The respondents evaluated their asset management and investment consulting providers on a series of key metrics, including investment counseling, client servicing, and manager selection.

About Segal Marco Advisors

Segal Marco Advisors, a member of the Segal family of companies, delivers trusted advice that improves lives. Segal Marco delivers innovative, client-driven investment consulting advice, outsourcing solutions, proxy voting and corporate governance services. Clients include joint boards of trustees administering benefit plans under the Taft-Hartley Act, state and local governments, corporations, non-profit organizations, endowments and foundations. The firm works with financial services firms through Rogerscasey, a Division of Segal Advisors, and with Canadian clients through Segal Marco Advisors Canada.

For media interviews related to this news contact: Amira Rubin 212.251.5322

