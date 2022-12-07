Sega of America Opens New Office in Irvine, California

New Irvine Location Brings Together SEGA and ATLUS GAMES’ Internal Publishing Divisions in a Single Space with Ample Room for Collaboration, Creative Ideation and Media Streaming

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sega of America, Inc. has officially opened the new office for the company’s North American headquarters in Irvine, California. The new office space, which covers nearly 31,700 square feet at Innovation Office Park, facilitates up to 235 local Sega of America employees, which includes members of each of SEGA’s publishing departments, as well as those of the ATLUS GAMES subsidiary.

To commemorate the grand opening, the Sega of America team is hosting an opening ceremony onsite today at Innovation Office Park. The ceremony welcomed back local Sega of America employees and featured appearances by Co-COO of Sega Corporation and CEO of Sega of America, Shuji Utsumi, as well as classic games kiosk, food, drinks and music. The iconic Sonic the Hedgehog also made an in-person appearance to signal the opening of the office space.

“The opening of the new Sega of America headquarters in Irvine represents a new era for one of the gaming world’s most esteemed brands,” says Co-COO of Sega Corporation and CEO of Sega of America, Shuji Utsumi. “We’re so proud to introduce this amazing new space for collaboration and creativity for the Sega of America family. Since the company’s founding in 1960, SEGA has harbored the spirit of quality, fun and ingenuity in all our works. This new space helps to foster a genial and team-oriented culture to reinforce that purpose and create new stories and worlds that will entertain gamers for generations.”

Sega of America’s Irvine space functions to facilitate onsite collaboration, creative ideation and media streaming opportunities for the North American SEGA team members. With an indoor and outdoor flow, ample meeting spaces for spontaneous conversation, and colorful branding, the Irvine space sets the tone for creativity throughout the Sega of America team.

About SEGA® of America, Inc.



SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic’s Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic The Hedgehog™, Yakuza, Virtua Fighter™, Super Monkey Ball™, and Phantasy Star Online™, along with Atlus’ Persona™ and Shin Megami Tensei™ series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies, with a new major motion picture currently slated for release later this year. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

