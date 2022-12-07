Seeds Investor Completes Initial Capital Raise to Promote Personalized Investing

Purposeful investing fintech firm counts financial services titans and environmental activist Adrian Grenier among its investors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdrianGrenier—Seeds Investor (“Seeds”), a fintech firm that provides financial advisors the technology to deliver a more personalized and engaging investing experience, today announced it has closed a seed funding round of $2.7 million. The round was led by venture firm Social Leverage, whose leadership team includes Stocktwits co-founder Howard Lindzon. It saw additional participation from The Compound Capital Fund I, LP, the affiliated venture capital fund of Ritholtz Wealth Management, as well as financial industry veterans Ryan Shanks, chief executive officer of FA Match, and Paul Walker, former co-head of technology for Goldman Sachs. DuContra Ventures, the impact fund founded by actor and investor Adrian Grenier, alongside venture capitalist Ba Minuzzi, also joined the round.

Concurrent with this funding announcement, Seeds announced the addition of Matt Ober, general partner at Social Leverage, to its board. Ober brings rich data analytics experience to Seeds, having previously held roles as chief data scientist at New York-based registered investment advisor (RIA) firm Third Point and co-head of data strategy at WorldQuant.

This new financial and human capital will enable Seeds to further bolster its team and platform, helping to bring personalized, purpose-aligned investment solutions to a broader cross-section of advisors and their clients. This comes at a time when customization, digital experience, and values-aligned offerings are of increasing importance to investors across all age categories.

“We’re thrilled to welcome investors who harbor a deep understanding of the advisory space and the distinct opportunity that lies ahead,” said Zach Conway, founder and CEO at Seeds Investor. “As we enter this next chapter of our company’s evolution, we look forward to helping advisors elevate the emotional connection with clients, tapping into their deepest motivations and delivering appropriately customized portfolio solutions. We’re committed to ensuring that advisors have the tools they need to nurture client wealth and relationships in tandem.”

Seeds is leading a new way for financial advisors and firms to engage with investors and deepen relationships. Its proprietary digital assessment tool helps uncover what matters most to investors and lets advisors seamlessly connect them to personalized investments that align. The end-to-end software empowers advisors to know, invest, and engage on what matters most to clients.

“As asset management becomes increasingly commoditized, advisors need to pivot their value proposition toward a more engaging, digital, and personalized experience,” added Lindzon. “I’m delighted to back this visionary team as they help advisors make the transition.”

Seeds was founded in 2019 by Zach and Michael Conway, both financial advisors who recognized that—despite burgeoning demand for personalization and a deeper experience around investing—many of their peers lacked the requisite tools and confidence to effectively meet clients’ needs. Since its inception, Seeds has been quietly building out its platform and powerhouse team, adding seasoned veterans from Russell Investments, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, UBS Wealth Management, and Charles Schwab. With additional wealthtech talent from firms like Farther Finance, Seeds has already onboarded select advisor firms including One Seven, Southern California-based KWB Wealth, and Ohio-based Cunningham Wealth Management.

Last year, the Seeds platform was voted “Best in Show” by attendees of Carson Group’s Excell Conference; more recently, it was shortlisted by the RIA Intel Awards in the “Most Innovative Technology of the Year” category. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit seedsinvestor.com/about.

Launched in 2019, fintech platform Seeds Investor (“Seeds”) was founded by financial advisors who recognized a growing gap between advisors and clients looking to truly align personal values with financial priorities. Without the right tech tools to engage clients in conversations about values and to efficiently deliver tailored portfolio solutions, advisors were missing opportunities to address pent-up demand. Meanwhile, a fragmented—and often diluted—supply of investment products in the market continued to misalign with client needs. So Seeds created a better way for leading advisors to deliver more by providing the technology and tools to engage with investors on their values and wealth goals and meaningfully connect them to customized investment solutions.

