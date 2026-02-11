See SAM at Geo Week 2026

Visit booth #514 and learn how SAM supports smarter infrastructure decisions through integrated Geospatial solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAM will be on site at Geo Week 2026, February 16–18 in Denver, Colorado, connecting with Geospatial professionals and sharing how our team supports smarter decision-making across complex infrastructure programs. Attendees can visit us at booth #514 throughout the conference.

As part of the event program, Jason Graf, LS, will participate in a panel discussion on February 17 from 4:30–5:30 PM in the Bluebird Ballroom 1A focused on the future of underground utility surveying and mapping in New York City. The session will bring together utility owners, consultants, and industry experts to discuss real-world challenges, evolving standards, and the growing role of digital workflows in dense urban environments.

From Land Surveying and Aerial Mapping to GIS, data integration, and visualization, our team helps clients move from data collection to actionable insight. We support transportation, utility, energy, and public sector programs nationwide by delivering accurate data and integrated solutions that improve planning, operations, and long-term asset management.

Learn more about what we do at www.sam.biz

Media contact:

Chris Zmijewski

chris.zmijewski@sam.biz

856-905-8454