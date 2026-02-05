Securus Technologies Expands Access to Evidence‑Based Programming Through New R1 Learning Partnership

Integration delivers structured cognitive‑behavioral content directly on tablets, helping agencies scale rehabilitation despite staffing constraints

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As correctional agencies face increasing operational pressures, Securus Technologies today announced the rollout of its partnership with R1 Learning, an evidence‑based behavioral health program now available directly on Securus tablets. R1 delivers structured cognitive‑behavioral lessons, tools, and activities designed to help individuals build coping skills, strengthen decision‑making, and support long‑term rehabilitation.

Unlike other digital education or enrichment apps on the tablet, R1 provides a full, research‑driven curriculum historically delivered only in facilitated group settings. By bringing this structured programming into a secure digital format, agencies gain a way to scale rehabilitative content without the space, staffing, and scheduling demands required for traditional in‑person classes.

For corrections leaders, this represents a meaningful operational shift. Agencies across the country are being asked to deliver more programming with fewer available personnel. Integrating R1 into the Securus tablet ecosystem enables consistent, measurable delivery of high‑quality behavioral health content, even when staffing levels fluctuate.

For incarcerated individuals, the partnership means dependable access to tools that promote accountability, emotional regulation, and constructive use of time, resources that research shows can positively influence safety, stability, and reentry outcomes.

“Correctional leaders are increasingly seeking solutions that simplify operations and improve outcomes,” said Sherif Shafi, Senior Director of Growth & Innovation, Securus Technologies. “By embedding R1 Learning directly into the Securus tablet ecosystem, we’re helping facilities expand access to high‑quality programming in a way that supports both operational needs and the wellbeing of individuals in custody.”

Early Deployments Show Immediate, High Engagement

Building on a successful pilot, the R1 program is set to expand across additional agencies. Since its initial launch at Sacramento County Adult Correctional Health, the application has demonstrated strong, sustained usage in every facility where it has been deployed.

Sacramento County’s 30‑day pilot results included:

High Engagement: More than 11,000 educational videos viewed and 7,500 interactive cognitive-behavioral activities completed.

Operational Enablement: Thousands of hours of structured programming delivered without added burden on facility staff.

Reliable Delivery: Consistent performance across the Securus secure network, maintaining full compliance with safety and security protocols.

“The introduction of the R1 Learning app on incarcerated individuals’ tablets has been a very positive addition to the services we offer in the Sacramento County Jail,” said Tianna Hammock, Health Services Administrator for Sacramento County Department of Health Services, Adult Correctional Health. “The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive, with many individuals expressing appreciation for having this constructive activity available to them while in custody.”

A Foundation for Modern Corrections

This partnership advances Securus’ broader effort to build the most reliable and adaptable technology ecosystem in corrections, one that strengthens facility operations while equipping individuals with resources that support rehabilitation and successful community return.

By reducing idle time, expanding access to structured behavioral health tools, and offering a consistent delivery model across diverse facilities, Securus and R1 Learning are helping agencies create more stable environments and improve long‑term outcomes.

“R1 was built to meet individuals where they are,” said Tom Karl, Founder of R1 Learning. “By leveraging the reach and security of the Securus platform, we can ensure evidence‑based tools are accessible to those who need them most, in a way that is both scalable and secure.”

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus’ products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://www.aventiv.com/securus-technologies or join us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

About R1Learning

R1Learning is an education and engagement technology company focused on delivering evidence-based, interactive curriculum for corrections, criminal justice, and community-based programs. Its R1 Discover® platform supports mental health and wellness, substance use prevention and treatment, life skills development, and workforce readiness through secure, data-driven digital tools.

