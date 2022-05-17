SecurityWeek to Host Threat Intelligence Summit Virtual Event on May 18th

Virtual summit and expo will examine tools and technologies to help maximize the value of threat intelligence

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecurityWeek, a leading provider of cybersecurity news and information to global enterprises, will host its 2022 Threat Intelligence Summit as a fully immersive virtual event on May 18, 2022.

The Threat Intelligence Summit is a virtual conference that allows attendees from around the world to immerse in a virtual world to explore and discuss the latest trends and insights on cyber threat intelligence (CTI).

Sessions throughout the summit and expo will examine tools and technologies to help maximize the value of threat intelligence and showcase innovative use of threat intelligence strategies.

The event will feature fireside chat with Shane Huntley, head of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, to discuss the science of threat intelligence, the cloudy nature of the APT landscape, the surge in big-game ransomware and nation-state malware activity.

Other featured sessions on agenda include:

Fireside Chat with Shane Huntley, Director of Google’s Threat Analysis Group

Panel Discussion: Should CISOs Care About Cyberwarfare? Allison Wikoff, Global Threat Intelligence Lead at PwC Silas Cutler, Principal Reverse Engineer at Stairwell Ryan Naraine (Moderator), Editor-at-Large, SecurityWeek

RouterOS Attacks in the Wild, presented by Microsoft’s Noa Frumovich

Fighting Ransomware Robots with Automation Intelligence

Why Threat Intelligence is Important in the Age of Social Engineering

Building a Security Automation Program: Where to start, How to implement

Full virtual expo and threat intelligence demos and networking opportunities

Sponsors include Microsoft, Recorded Future, Torq, Abnormal Security and LastPass.

Registration is free for business users and available at: https://register.securityweek.com/threat-intelligence

About SecurityWeek

SecurityWeek helps cybersecurity professionals do their jobs better by providing timely news, information, analysis, and insights from experts in the trenches. Created by industry professionals and a seasoned news team, SecurityWeek produces actionable content and a portfolio of industry-leading events to help cybersecurity professionals around the globe defend their organizations from increasingly complex cyber threats. (www.securityweek.com)

Contacts

SecurityWeek Events Team



events@securityweek.com