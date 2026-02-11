SecurityScorecard Reports Triple-Digit 2025 Partner Growth as MAX Ecosystem Expands Worldwide

Channel ARR and partner-led pipeline surged in 2025 as service providers rapidly adopted MAX to deliver managed threat-informed TPRM for global supply chain resilience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityScorecard, the global leader in threat-informed third-party risk management (TPRM), today announced record-breaking partner performance in 2025, reporting triple-digit growth across channel ARR and partner-led pipeline, along with rapid global adoption of its MAX Service Delivery Partner Program. With more than 600 partners worldwide and 35 new partners added this year, SecurityScorecard continues to expand its position as the global leader in supply chain cyber risk management.

SecurityScorecard delivered 160% year-over-year ARR growth across its channel program in 2025, driven by continued expansion of the SCORE Partner Program and increasing demand for MAX-powered managed services. Partner-led pipeline increased 126% year-over-year, reflecting strong global demand for third-party cyber risk solutions delivered through trusted service providers. SecurityScorecard remains the only provider delivering threat-informed TPRM: a unified solution with continuous cyber risk intelligence, AI-accelerated synthesis, and partner-delivered managed services at global scale.

"Partners are choosing SecurityScorecard because MAX gives them a competitive edge," said Peter Jantzen, Chief Revenue Officer at SecurityScorecard. "They can stand up managed services faster, deliver more accurate risk insights and help customers remediate issues before they become headlines. That is why the ecosystem is expanding so quickly."

Global Adoption of the MAX Service Delivery Partner Program

SecurityScorecard accelerated MAX adoption in 2025 with the launch of MAX Workstation and the rollout of the MAX Service Delivery Partner Program. The industry-first program enables service providers to deliver managed third-party risk services by combining real-time risk intelligence, breach-likelihood scoring and automated remediation workflows. Partners receive sales and technical training, multitenant dashboards and integrated delivery support within the SecurityScorecard platform.

Adoption has grown rapidly across key regions. New MAX Service Delivery partners in 2025 include Uniqus Consultech, P3 Group, KPMG Canada and Crowe LLP, expanding managed coverage across APAC, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Expanding the Global Partner Ecosystem

SecurityScorecard also broadened its technology and marketplace ecosystem in 2025. MAX became available in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, and new alliances with BlinkOps, AWS and WTW extended distribution and intelligence-sharing across cloud, automation and insurance.

These expansions strengthen SecurityScorecard’s global footprint and enable partners to deliver integrated TPRM capabilities to organizations worldwide.

With the rapid expansion of its partner ecosystem and the accelerating adoption of MAX, SecurityScorecard continues to lead the global shift toward unified, intelligence-driven third-party risk management.

