SecurityScorecard Reinforces Commitment to Free Security Ratings for All Organizations

Any organization — at no cost — can always access and improve their security rating at https://securityscorecard.com/free-account/.

Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder of SecurityScorecard, said: “SecurityScorecard firmly believes that security ratings are a fundamental right necessary to safeguard society and the economy. Since our founding over ten years ago, we’ve upheld an ethos based on transparency, fairness, and inclusivity. This commitment is validated by the active participation of over 60,000 organizations on the SecurityScorecard platform.”

Today, SecurityScorecard ratings are used by:

70% of the Fortune 1000

9 of the 10 top banking institutions

8 of the 10 largest insurance companies

Collaboration: Our path to a safer digital world

Trust and transparency are built into all of SecurityScorecard’s products and services from the moment an organization registers for a free account. SecurityScorecard believes cybersecurity is a collective responsibility, and everyone should have a voice in ensuring the accuracy of security ratings.

New and existing SecurityScorecard capabilities are designed to create a more secure and resilient world:

SecurityScorecard’s commitment to free security ratings



Any organization can view its rating, see the data that impacts a change in score, and access guidance for improvement – all at no cost. SecurityScorecard ratings are based on accurate data to objectively measure cyber risk and facilitate collaborative, risk-based conversations between organizations.

SecurityScorecard stands alone in offering complete transparency in its scoring methodology. SecurityScorecard monitors hundreds of different cybersecurity signals and calculates a score based on a defined subset of issues. Each issue is associated with one of ten risk factor groups and is assigned a weight reflecting its severity.

Any organization can now supplement its security rating with internal data, awarding achievements such as certifications, penetration testing, and cybersecurity training with positive scoring. SecurityScorecard provides a secure repository for certifications such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 in its Evidence Locker. Once documentation is verified, organizations receive an evidence-based score improvement, encouraging a proactive cybersecurity ecosystem.

Unlike other solutions, SecurityScorecard provides true transparency in the rating dispute process — this is equally open to customers and non-customers. All organizations have the right to challenge their rating and provide corrected or clarifying data. Disputed ratings are notated as such until resolved, and SecurityScorecard promptly reflects the inclusion of corrected information upon validation. All organizations receive a response from SecurityScorecard within 24 hours, and scores are adjusted within 72 hours.

SecurityScorecard leads the industry in eliminating false positives. Through partnering with organizations, SecurityScorecard delivers statistical confidence and defensible data, guaranteeing precision in its ratings. SecurityScorecard’s unique approach includes rigorous validation of security data and training of AI models, resulting in a precise representation of cyber risk.

Discover more about SecurityScorecard’s commitment to cybersecurity trust and transparency by visiting https://securityscorecard.com/trust/.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, response, and resilience, with more than 12 million companies continuously rated.

Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

SecurityScorecard makes the world safer by transforming how companies understand, improve, and communicate cybersecurity risks to their boards, employees, and vendors. SecurityScorecard achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, highlighting the company’s robust security standards to protect customer information, and is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to its trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

