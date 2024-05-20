SecurityScorecard Recognized as a Leader in Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Report

SecurityScorecard receives highest ranking of all vendors in Current Offering category

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecurityScorecard has been named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q2 2024. The report covers 10 vendors with cybersecurity risk ratings capabilities. SecurityScorecard received the highest score possible across 17 of the 25 criteria and the highest ranking of all vendors in the Current Offering category.









Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, SecurityScorecard, said:



“Trust is the cornerstone for the future of security ratings. In this Wave, Forrester has recognized SecurityScorecard as a leader with what we consider to be superior vision, community, and platform – all focused on our customers. SecurityScorecard is proud to continue to be a leader in the cybersecurity risk ratings category with integrity, actionability, consistency, and transparency.”

The Forrester WaveTM: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q2 2024, analyzed the most significant vendors in the category, including SecurityScorecard, across 25 critical criteria for CISOs and cybersecurity practitioners. We believe SecurityScorecard is setting the pace for the industry – redefining cyber risk quantification, board reporting, cyber insurance underwriting, and supply chain cybersecurity for customers globally.

SecurityScorecard earned the highest possible scores in 17 criteria, including:

Asset discovery and attribution

Ratings dispute resolution

Ratings correlation testing and results

Data source variety

In-platform collaboration

Standards based-alignment

Security performance analytics

Exposure prioritization and remediation

Integrations and Interoperability

Reporting and visualization

User experience

Vision

Partner ecosystem

Roadmap

Community

Revenue

Number of customers

Excerpts from this Forrester Wave include:

The evolution of security ratings : “SecurityScorecard disrupts ratings by turning insights into action.”

: “SecurityScorecard disrupts ratings by turning insights into action.” Cybersecurity innovation : “With a mission to transform the way the world measures and manages cyber risk, SecurityScorecard has made strategic shifts into attack surface management, threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response since our previous Wave evaluation.”

: “With a mission to transform the way the world measures and manages cyber risk, SecurityScorecard has made strategic shifts into attack surface management, threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response since our previous Wave evaluation.” AI-driven insights : “And its aggressive roadmap shows no signs of slowing down as it focuses on reimagining third-party cyber risk, expanding from ratings to solutions, and ramping up AI-driven insights.”

: “And its aggressive roadmap shows no signs of slowing down as it focuses on reimagining third-party cyber risk, expanding from ratings to solutions, and ramping up AI-driven insights.” Trust and transparency : “SecurityScorecard is the only vendor in this evaluation that publishes live metrics about its own response time, findings refute rate, and IP and domain misattribution rates — a boon for trust and transparency.”

: “SecurityScorecard is the only vendor in this evaluation that publishes live metrics about its own response time, findings refute rate, and IP and domain misattribution rates — a boon for trust and transparency.” Platform: “Its platform excels in asset discovery, data source variety, and ratings correlation testing due to its extensive in-house historical data and robust scanning functionality. It also differentiates in security analytics and in-platform collaboration functionality, and it features strong reporting tools to ease risk communication.”

Cybersecurity trust and transparency

Founded over a decade ago, SecurityScorecard has continuously advocated for cybersecurity collaboration to build a global culture of trust and transparency. SecurityScorecard empowers every organization to contribute and confirm the accuracy of security ratings for free. This is demonstrated by the active participation of over 60,000 organizations, with the continuous rating of more than 12 million entities globally.

Today, SecurityScorecard ratings are used by:

70% of the Fortune 1000

9 of the 10 top banking institutions

8 of the 10 largest insurance companies

Any organization — at no cost — can always access and improve their security rating: https://securityscorecard.com/free-account/

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, with more than 12 million companies continuously rated.

Founded in 2014 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented security ratings technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

SecurityScorecard makes the world safer by transforming how companies understand, improve, and communicate cybersecurity risks to their boards, employees, and vendors. SecurityScorecard achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, highlighting the company’s robust security standards to protect customer information, and is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to its trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

