SecurityScorecard Makes Software Procurement Faster, Easier and More Secure by Participating in AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, announced at the AWS re:Inforce 2022 today it is making its vendor profile available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to automate and simplify the software risk assessment process. SecurityScorecard’s security and compliance artifacts are now available as part of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights.

The prevalence of malicious threats and third-party data breaches has spurred enterprises to increase the rigor of software risk assessments. To ensure supply chain security, organizations require visibility into the ongoing security posture of their vendors versus point-in-time attestation. SecurityScorecard facilitates the acceleration of procurement cycles by providing continuous cyber monitoring and a centralized repository for security and compliance artifacts.

“Transparency and collaboration are pillars of SecurityScorecard’s Vendor Risk Management strategy,” said Alex Rich, vice president of alliances at SecurityScorecard. “We believe that security is a shared responsibility and are proud to deliver up-to-date security posture metrics and artifacts to customers in AWS Marketplace. We look forward to working with AWS to further the value we can offer our joint customers to.”

“Security professionals are already burdened with risk assessment processes that are too time consuming and often based on data that is obsolete,” said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and ESG Fellow. “The ability to dramatically shorten the security risk assessment process, while adding up-to-date security data on-demand is critical in today’s evolving environment. This announcement aligns with that need.”

Using AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights, AWS Marketplace customers will have access to the most current security and compliance information about SecurityScorecard that is automatically updated using AWS Audit Manager and ISO/SOC-2 reports. This will help to reduce the software risk assessment lead time from months to a few hours, streamlining the complex, third-party software risk assessment process.

“Organizations are looking for software vendors with a validated and strong security story,” said Jason Timmes, general manager, Seller Services, AWS Marketplace. “Vendor Insights helps customers reduce assessment lead time and removes the need for reassessments to drive efficiencies. Organizations like SecurityScorecard have demonstrated its commitment to trust and transparency for its customers in implementing Vendor Insights.”

“The addition of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights provides us with an immediate green light during our vendor assessment process,” said Stephen Nemeth, Sr. Manager, Global Security Risk Management, Aflac. “We’re excited SecurityScorecard and AWS are working together, because, while point-in-time assessments are nice and necessary, we rely on continuous monitoring capabilities to ensure ongoing vendor security.”

During the AWS re:Inforce 2022, industry leaders share the latest advances in security, compliance, identity, and privacy. Attendees are encouraged to attend “Vendor Insights Streamlines 3rd Party SaaS Risk Assessments,” a speaking session that will highlight how shared assessment profiles make procurement faster and more accurate. The session takes place July 27th at 11am ET.

Additionally, demos will be available in AWS Marketplace booth #400.

