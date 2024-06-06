Security Industry Veteran Doug Farber Joins Deol Data as Advisory Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deol Data, a diverse consulting, construction management and technology firm, proudly announces the appointment of security industry veteran Doug Farber to its advisory board. With a distinguished career spanning three decades, Farber brings a unique combination of public and private sector expertise in security, government relations, and strategic consultancy to Deol Data’s fast-growing venture.





Farber is particularly noted for his tenure as Director of World Trade Center Security for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where he established and led the first formal post-9/11 World Trade Center Security Department with a commitment to fortifying resilience in the face of adversity. His distinguished background also includes serving with distinction in the U.S. Secret Service under multiple administrations, where he honed his skills in safeguarding critical infrastructure and protecting national interests.

“As Deol Data gears up for the launch of our stealth start-up, Doug’s wealth of experience and extensive government network perfectly position him to offer industry-specific insight and strategic guidance we need at this pivotal time,” says Vik Deol, CEO of Deol Data. “His expertise and deep-rooted connections within the government sector will be instrumental in steering our company towards success as we prioritize public safety, trust, and security in all our endeavors.”

In his capacity as an Advisory Board member, Farber will play an integral role in shaping Deol Data’s strategic direction. He will focus on helping the company navigate the complexities of the regulatory environment, drive meaningful impact in the realm of security and technology, and foster robust governmental and private sector relations to uphold the highest standards of security and compliance.

“I am honored to join Deol Data’s Advisory Board and contribute to its mission of pioneering innovative solutions while highlighting public safety and security,” said Doug Farber. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and network to help propel Deol Data towards achieving its ambitious goals.”

About Deol Data

Deol Data is a leading-edge technology and construction company dedicated to revolutionizing the landscape of security, construction and data optimization. Deol Data is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and consulting strategies that empower organizations to optimize and safeguard their most valuable assets in an increasingly digital world. For more information, visit www.deoldata.com.

