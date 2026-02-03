Securian Financial Launches Industry-First AI-Enabled Instant Decision and Payment Capabilities for Supplemental Health Insurance Claims

Initiative transforms supplemental health claims processing from days to minutes with real-time decisions and payments

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securian Financial today announced the launch of AI-enabled instant claims decision and benefit payment capabilities for its supplemental health insurance products—the first offering of its kind in the marketplace. This breakthrough innovation transforms the typical supplemental health claims experience from days of waiting to real-time results, with eligible claims receiving decisions within minutes of submission.

Securian’s supplemental health insurance suite, including accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity insurance, is offered through employers as part of their workplace benefits packages. These products pay cash benefits directly to employees when they experience covered health events, helping them manage costs during challenging times.

A first-to-market solution: From days to minutes

While Securian already leads the voluntary benefits industry with less than a day average claims turnaround1, its new AI-enabled system dramatically accelerates the timeline for eligible claims:

Instant decisions: Eligible claims are approved within minutes of submission through Securian’s AI-enabled decision engine

Immediate payment: Approved benefits are delivered in real-time through a modern instant payment solution

Proactive transparency: Real-time status updates eliminate the need for employees to check claim status

Built in protection: Advanced AI-enabled fraud detection solution helps safeguard benefit integrity while maintaining speed



How instant claims decision and payment capabilities work

Securian’s AI-enabled claims journey includes two core components:

1. INSTANT DECISION RULES ENGINE AND IMMEDIATE PAYMENT SYSTEM

AI technology evaluates claims upon digital submission, analyzing documentation and applying policy terms in real-time. For straightforward claims with complete information, the system renders decisions within minutes and initiates payment processing immediately for approved claims. More complex cases requiring additional review follow human-in-the-loop enhanced processing while maintaining Securian’s industry-leading turnaround standards. No claim will be denied without review by a human claims examiner.

2. EMBEDDED FRAUD DETECTION

Advanced AI models detect anomalies and patterns that indicate potentially fraudulent activity, protecting benefit integrity without slowing legitimate claims.

Together, these capabilities reduce the uncertainty and anxiety employees often feel during the claims process, creating a faster, simpler and more trustworthy experience.

A breakthrough for employers and benefits brokers

Securian’s new capabilities help employers strengthen their workplace benefit strategies and help benefits brokers deliver the modern, consumer-grade service employees expect.

Most voluntary benefits claims will now be paid the same day, often within minutes—redefining what exceptional customer experience looks like in the industry.

“When employees face a health crisis or injury, the last thing they should worry about is when their claim will be processed,” said Eli Vogen, vice president for Employee Benefits Solutions at Securian Financial. “We’ve eliminated the waiting for eligible claims. This isn’t an incremental improvement—it’s setting a new standard for what voluntary benefits should deliver in moments that matter most.”

The instant decision and payment capabilities will be available to all plans effective January 1, 2027, and rolled out to current Securian voluntary benefits clients in 2026, covering accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity insurance products.

A significant AI move for Securian Financial, with more to come

The instant decision and payment capability is a significant result of Securian Financial’s enterprise AI strategy.

“Building secure tomorrows means being there for employees during life’s most challenging moments—when it counts, not down the line. This capability represents exactly what our vision calls for: innovative benefits solutions that demonstrate genuine care when it matters most,” said Sid Gandhi, executive vice president for Employee Benefits Solutions at Securian Financial. “We’ve been investing in our AI capabilities and data infrastructure for years to make this possible, and this is just the beginning of what our enterprise AI strategy will deliver.”

About supplemental health insurance

Supplemental health insurance products, such as accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity insurance, provide employees with cash benefits after covered medical events. These benefits help offset out-of-pocket costs or everyday expenses and are commonly offered by employers as voluntary workplace benefits.

Securian Financial offers supplemental health benefits, issued by its subsidiary, Securian Life Insurance Company, to employers nationwide. The company is also the nation’s third-largest direct writer of group life insurance.2

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

To be confident in your financial future, you need to trust the strength and commitment of the companies you choose to work with. For more than 140 years, the Securian Financial family of companies has been developing innovative insurance and retirement solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses. Offered through partnerships with employers, financial professionals and affinity groups, our products help bring peace of mind to more than 23 million customers throughout the United States and Canada, as of December 31, 2024. We are trusted by our partners and customers to fulfill our purpose of helping to build secure tomorrows. For more information about Securian Financial, visit securian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

1. As of January 2025. Statistics reflect entire group insurance business of Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company.

2. As of December 31, 2024, based on direct group life insurance in force on a consolidated basis. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. This statistic reflects the insurance subsidiaries of Securian Financial Group, Inc., Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company.

Instant decision and instant payment are only available for eligible claims with complete documentation. Processing time may vary based on claim complexity. Payment delivery timeframes depend on selected payment method.

Limitations and exclusions apply. These products have exclusions, limitations, reduction of benefits and terms under which the policies may be continued in force or discontinued. Benefits will be payable upon a covered accident, hospitalization or diagnosis of a covered condition that satisfies the requirements of the policy and when all other policy requirements are met.

Insurance products are issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company or Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer. Minnesota Life is not an authorized New York insurer and does not do insurance business in New York. Both companies are headquartered in St. Paul, MN. Product availability and features may vary by state. Each insurer is solely responsible for the financial obligation under the policies or contracts it issues.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company are subsidiaries of Securian Financial Group, Inc.

