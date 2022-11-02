SecureAuth Joins the Identity Defined Security Alliance to Address Identity Security Issues

Vendor-neutral platform encourages broad collaboration to address today’s identity security challenges

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arculix—SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, today announced it is a member of the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a vendor-neutral resource for organizations focused on securing digital identities to reduce the risk of an identity-related breach. As a member, SecureAuth will be instrumental in helping solve today’s digital identity security challenges for global organizations.

“As identity-related breaches continue to mount, it’s more important than ever to collaborate with innovative organizations to bring solutions to today’s ever-changing threats,” stated Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “Working with the IDSA gives us the opportunity to not only further their mission, but to join forces with other security thought leaders to help shape the industry during a period of rapid changes in identity and access management. We look forward to a close partnership with the IDSA and its members to prioritize identity-centric security issues and solutions.”

Membership in the IDSA is open to technology vendors and solution providers committed to the vision of an identity-centric approach to security. The IDSA was created to help organizations recognize the importance of bringing identity and security together, reducing the risk of a breach. Members collaborate to bring awareness to the security challenges addressed through identity-centric security and provide thought leadership, education and vendor-neutral implementation guidance.

“We are so pleased to welcome SecureAuth to the IDSA,” stated Julie Smith, IDSA Executive Advisory Board member. “In today’s threat environment, with identity breaches at an all time high, it is important to provide a vendor-neutral environment for companies to collaborate and collectively address the challenges organizations face today. The goal remains the same – provide education and best practices for organizations of all sizes to improve their overall security posture through identity-centered security strategies. We look forward to working with the SecureAuth team to further the mission.”

SecureAuth is providing leadership in helping companies address identity related challenges by thwarting password related attacks which have been on the rise. Arculix by SecureAuth, its next generation identity and access management platform, combines strong and continuous authentication with leading-edge passwordless technology, enabling organizations to accelerate Zero Trust initiatives while providing a frictionless user experience. User risk is identified at the initial login, allowing the user to automatically access applications, data and servers without additional authentication until the overall risk requires it.

To #BeCyberSmart, You Must #BeIdentitySmart.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/.

About SecureAuth Corporation

SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables secure and passwordless continuous authentication experience for employees, partners and customers. With the only solution that can be deployed in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale, anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.

